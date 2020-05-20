Boku Officially Launches with Pearl Abyss to Extend Mobile Payments and eWallets Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boku (AIM: BOKU), the world's leading independent carrier commerce company, is pleased to announce a multi-country launch going live today of Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) and eWallet payment services for Pearl Abyss Corp (“Pearl Abyss”), the Korean game developer, best known for the open-world MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) Black Desert.



The launch countries include Russia, Turkey, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore and alongside carrier billing will also include local eWallet payment services such as RabbitLinePay, GCash, GoPay, OVO, Dana, GrabPay.

Commenting, Kevin Kim, CBO, Pearl Abyss said: “Not everyone possesses a credit card or feels comfortable providing their credit card details for online purchases. However, almost everyone owns a mobile device which can be used for online payments, that is why Boku’s ‘Mobile First’ payment services via direct carrier billing and eWallet billing appeal to us. The secure, intuitive, easy-to-use and low-friction checkout experience will result in higher customer satisfaction, conversion, and retention. Pearl Abyss is looking forward to a successful partnership with Boku, in particular as we roll out our new and exciting Black Desert game offerings.”

Jon Prideaux, CEO of Boku, said: “This partnership between Pearl Abyss and Boku is a perfect demonstration of how Boku helps companies acquire new paying users by offering their customers all the best local payment options accessible from their mobile device. We are not only processing direct carrier billing payments, but also local eWallet payments which are becoming an increasingly popular form of mobile payment across many of our clients.”

Notes to Editors

About Boku

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is one of the world’s leading providers of carrier commerce and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 177 mobile network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Sony, Spotify, Uber and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

To learn more about Boku Inc., please visit: https://www.boku.com

About Pearl Abyss

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss’ games are built on their own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company also is developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia’s leaders in game development.

More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com.