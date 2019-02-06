Bombardier Sells Nine CRJ900 Aircraft to Chorus Aviation

Jazz Aviation LP to be the first Canadian Operator of the ATMOSPHÈRE Cabin under the Air Canada Express banner

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that a subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (“Chorus Aviation”) has finalized a firm purchase agreement for nine CRJ900 aircraft. These aircraft will be operated by Jazz Aviation LP, a subsidiary of Chorus Aviation, under the Air Canada Express banner, making them the first Canadian operator of the new ATMOSPHÈRE cabin for CRJ Series regional jets.



Based on the list price of the CRJ900 aircraft, the order is valued at approximately $437 million U.S.

"We are delighted that Chorus and Jazz have chosen Bombardier products for the growth and renewal of their fleet. It reaffirms their confidence in the value that the CRJ Series provides to airlines," said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "The CRJ900 aircraft is ideally suited to growing markets and is recognized for its superior performance, economics and passenger comfort."

“The addition of these new CRJ900 aircraft is part of the ongoing modernization of our Jazz fleet,” said Joseph Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus. “These aircraft provide unit operating costs that are amongst the lowest of any regional aircraft, allowing us to more effectively compete while addressing changing market demand.”

Jazz, under the Air Canada Express brand, will operate the CRJ900 in a dual-class cabin configuration with 76 seats. The airline intends to take delivery of their first aircraft with the latest enhancement to the CRJ Series regional jets – the ATMOSPHÈRE cabin in the first half of 2020.

About the ATMOSPHÈRE Cabin

The new ATMOSPHÈRE cabin sets new standards of passenger experience in the regional jet market segment. Key features of the new interior are comprised of larger passenger living space, wheel-first roller bag capability, more spacious lavatory, increased cabin connectivity options, all integrated in a contemporary design and material choices. In fact, the ATMOSPHÈRE cabin design allows passengers to carry and store an “oversized” roller bag within the aircraft cabin bins which minimizes the need to check bags at the counter or the gate. To learn more: DiscoverAtmosphere.com

About CRJ Series Aircraft

Every 5 seconds, a CRJ Series regional jet takes off or lands somewhere in the world. The CRJ Series family of aircraft has trans­ported more than 2 billion passengers to become the world's most successful regional jet program – linking people and communities like no other. The CRJ Series regional jets have revolutionized aviation with their proven efficiency, reliability and profitability.

The CRJ Series regional jets share commonality benefits that provide flexibility to operators and allow them to optimize their fleets to meet specific market demands. No other regional aircraft deliver this capability. Optimized for medium-haul regional routes, these aircraft can provide up to 10 per cent cash operating cost advantage over competing jets.

Since its launch, the CRJ Series family of regional jets has stimulated the regional jet market. In North America alone, it accounts for over 18 per cent of all jet departures. Globally, the family operates 194,800 flights per month.

About Chorus

Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus Aviation Inc. (‘Chorus’) was incorporated on September 27, 2010. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Chorus has been leasing its owned regional aircraft into Jazz's Air Canada Express operation since 2011 and has established Chorus Aviation Capital Corp. to become a leading, global provider of regional aircraft leases. Chorus also owns Jazz Aviation LP and Voyageur Aviation Corp. – companies that have long histories of safe and solid operations that deliver excellent customer service in the areas of contract flying operations, engineering, fleet management, and maintenance, repair and overhaul. Together, the Chorus group of companies can provide a full suite of regional aviation support services. Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the TSX under the trading symbol 'CHR'.

For more information, visit www.chorusaviation.ca

About Jazz

Jazz Aviation LP (‘Jazz’) has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. As the largest regional carrier in Canada, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. Jazz operates more flights and flies to more Canadian destinations than any other airline, and has a workforce of approximately 4,600 professionals, highly experienced in the challenging and complex nature of regional operations.

Under a capacity purchase agreement with Air Canada, using the Air Canada Express brand, Jazz provides service to a variety of markets throughout North America.

For more information, visit www.flyjazz.ca

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

