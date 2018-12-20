BrandSafway Announces Acquisition of Cabrillo Hoist

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move to strengthen its motorized access capabilities on the West Coast, BrandSafway and SafwayAtlantic, a BrandSafway company, are pleased to announce the acquisition of Cabrillo Hoist, a leading provider of construction hoists and elevators in the region, effective December 20, 2018. With more than 20 years of experience and locations in Fontana and San Leandro, California and Stanwood, Washington, Cabrillo Hoist provides complete rental, erection, operation and maintenance services for personnel and material hoists in the greater Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco, California and Seattle, Washington areas.



“With their outstanding capabilities in delivering high-performing motorized solutions, Cabrillo Hoist is a perfect fit for BrandSafway,” said Art Eunson, president of Commercial and Industrial at BrandSafway. “Cabrillo has a portfolio of high-profile west-coast projects including Apple, Facebook and Uber and a roster of customers like Tutor Perini, Devcon Construction, and Hensel Phelps.”



Moving forward, Cabrillo Hoist will operate as Cabrillo Hoist, By BrandSafway, an independent business under the BrandSafway umbrella. “We look forward to joining the BrandSafway family of companies,” said Matthew Engel, the general manager of Cabrillo Hoist. “This is an exciting opportunity for our business, our employees and our customers. Cabrillo brings motorized access and hoisting expertise to BrandSafway. At the same time, with the help of the BrandSafway team, we will be able to provide an expanded range of products and services and offer additional expertise to Cabrillo customers.”



About SafwayAtlantic

SafwayAtlantic, a BrandSafway company, delivers comprehensive, world-class, urban access solutions in the New York, New Jersey and Chicago metropolitan markets. From new construction and skyscrapers, to high-rise buildings and historical renovations, SafwayAtlantic safely and efficiently provides a full range of access products and services.



About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of services, products and solutions, with the greatest depth of expertise, to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. A portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, BrandSafway offers access, industrial services and forming and shoring solutions to more than 32,000 customers through a workforce of approximately 35,000 employees, who support our network of 350 strategic locations across 30 countries. With its global footprint, rigorous operating processes and extensive service offerings — a full range of work access, insulation, coatings, specialty industrial service, and forming and shoring solutions — BrandSafway supports customers’ maintenance and refurbishment needs as well as new construction and expansion plans. Today’s BrandSafway — large enough to leverage economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while also remaining nimble and responsive — delivers unmatched service with local labor and management.

