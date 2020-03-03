BrandSafway finalizes acquisition of AGF Access Group

Enhanced product range, expertise and manufacturing capabilities further BrandSafway’s position as premier vertical access solutions provider

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway has finalized the acquisition of AGF Access Group Inc., effective March 2, 2020. Headquartered in L’Assomption, Quebec, with two manufacturing sites in Canada and 24 branches across North America, AGF Access Group provides turnkey solutions for both small-scale as well as multibillion-dollar commercial construction and refurbishment projects.

“By combining with a leader in motorized access equipment, BrandSafway can grow its market presence in mast climbing, suspended solutions, elevators and building maintenance units throughout North America,” said Dave Witsken, president of Energy and Industrial at BrandSafway.

As a combined entity, BrandSafway and AGF Access Group will be able to provide an even wider range of solutions and a greater depth of expertise. “AGF Access Group is a great fit for BrandSafway,” said Witsken. “Our companies are complementary businesses in many aspects. AGF Access Group’s strong presence in the mast climbing and suspended work platform segment; its capacity to engineer and manufacture custom temporary suspended platforms, MCWPs (Mast Climbing Work Platforms), and permanent access systems; and its strong commercial presence in Quebec and Ontario are a perfect match for BrandSafway’s leading market position in industrial and commercial scaffolding, suspended access, and construction elevators projects throughout the U.S. and Canada.”

AGF Access Group includes four divisions, two world-class product groups – Hydro Mobile and Winsafe – and two successful rental units – AGF Access, which includes recent acquisitions Jamco Construction, IEQ/Noxxent, and Hydro Rents. Moving forward, both Hydro Mobile and Winsafe will retain their names. AGF Access and IEQ/Noxxent will be combined with AlumaSafway. Hydro Rents will become Hydro Rents by BrandSafway, and Jamco Construction will become Jamco Construction by AlumaSafway.

“We look forward to working together to leverage our complementary businesses for growth,” said Vincent Dequoy, president of AGF Access Group. “Our combined customers will benefit from a broader portfolio of products and services and an expanded team of dedicated engineers. This is an exciting time for AGF, our employees and our customers.”

