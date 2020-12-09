Brazilian Enterprises Speed Up Digital Transformations as COVID-19 Changes Business Realities Overnight

ISG Provider Lens™ report shows companies challenged by sudden changes in shopping, supply chain and other areas carried out long-term digital initiatives in a few months

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many enterprises in Brazil responded to the COVID-19 crisis this year by accelerating digital transformation projects, creating new opportunities for service providers that help companies plan and implement these efforts, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for Brazil found the pandemic and associated lockdowns left many industry segments struggling to survive in the first months of 2020. Rapidly emerging trends in response to the crisis, such as consumer adoption of online shopping and internet banking, and workplace adoption of video conferencing and collaboration platforms, led companies to carry out in a few months what would have been years-long digitization projects.

“The COVID-19 crisis caused many Brazilian companies to shift gears from growth to sustainability and cost control,” said Mauricio Ohtani, ISG analyst and lead author of the report. “The future calls for more automation, resilience and virtual collaboration. Digital business solutions and services are essential to most companies looking to implement new technologies and ways of working.”

Many Brazil-based companies had been reluctant to begin the digital transformation of their supply chains until they were threatened by changes triggered by the pandemic, the report says. The overnight shift to more e-commerce required Brazilian enterprises to seek digital transformation support in areas such as customer experience, product lifecycle and supply chain.

In response, digital business providers stepped up their go-to-market strategies, accelerating the rollout of new service offerings and expanding their portfolios. The crisis also accelerated providers’ adoption of agile development methods such as DevOps to meet current demands. However, blockchain, another promising tool for digital business, is still in its infancy in the country, ISG says.

One of the largest digitization projects triggered by COVID-19 in Brazil has been getting citizens into the banking system so the government can give them financial assistance, the report says. Millions of people were added in just a few weeks. In addition, thousands of Brazilians received immediate medical help through telemedicine and retail businesses ramped up e-commerce initiatives as they suspended brick-and-mortar operations.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 36 providers across five quadrants: Digital Business Consulting Services, Digital Customer Experience Services, Digital Product Lifecycle Services, Blockchain Services and Digital Supply Chain Transformation Services.

The report names Accenture and IBM as leaders in all five quadrants. BRQ, Stefanini and Wipro are named leaders in four quadrants and Deal in three quadrants. Capgemini, CI&T, Deloitte Digital, EY, Reply and Sonda are named leaders in two quadrants, while DXC Technology, ilegra, Infosys, Logicalis, PwC and Singia are named leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, T-Systems is named as a Rising Star—a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in two quadrants. Everymind and Sonda each are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from BRQ, Deal and ilegra.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens™ study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens™ reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

