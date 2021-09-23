Brilliant Matters announces Strategic Investment to Accelerate Production of their High-Performing, Reliable and Scalable Semiconductors for Printed Electronics

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Matters is proud to announce the closing of an oversubscribed $3.5M seed round. The round was led by Ecofuel Fund, a specialized and dedicated cleantech fund, together with Investissement Québec, Anges Québec and GSI Creos Corporation. Founded in 2016, the company uses a clean and reliable production method to produce a new generation of printable, flexible semiconductors that offer an eco-friendlier and cost-effective alternative to traditional electronics.

Using their proprietary process, Brilliant Matters’ polymers and compounds were able to increase the performance and stability of organic printed solar modules, two key competitive factors in the solar energy market. Owing to the impact of this technological advance, BM has received this investment to scale up production in the market.

“The Ecofuel fund is a pillar in the search for innovations that have significant environmental impact. Brilliant Matters has succeeded in developing a revolutionary sustainable production process that enables the manufacturing of several materials for a new generation of organic printed solar modules and semiconductors. The quality of the management team and the financial partners is key for growth," describes Richard Cloutier, Managing Partner of the Ecofuel Fund.

Together with the help of long-time partner and now investor GSI Creos, Brilliant Matters also plans to greatly expand commercialization efforts. Anticipating highly increased demand, Brilliant Matters will scale up manufacturing operations to produce hundreds of kilograms per year. Takashi Yanagisawa, Executive Officer of GSI Creos explains, “We invested in Brilliant Matters because their unique synthesis technology is Green, and their IP portfolio is clear. We are convinced of BM's bright future in “Deep Tech” and their approach that will meet the clean technology needs of the world and society.”

“We are pleased to support Brilliant Matters, a promising player in the semiconductor industry, by taking part in this round of financing,” says Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO of Investissement Québec. “With the Impulsion PME program, which Investissement Québec administers on behalf of the government, we are able to support the development of young, innovative businesses in the start-up phase that have strong growth potential, in every region of Québec.”

For more information about Brilliant Matters, please visit: www.brilliantmatters.com

For more information on Ecofuel Fund, please visit: www.fondsecofuel.ca

For more information about Ange Québec, please visit: https://angesquebec.com/

For more information about GSI Creos, please visit: https://www.gsi.co.jp/en/index.html

Contact:

Laura Armiento

Marketing Specialist

Brilliant Matters

+1 (438) 368-1180

l.armiento@brilliantmatters.com

