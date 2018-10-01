CADAM Announces Global Price Increase for Kaolin Clays

MACON, Ga., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CADAM SA announced today that it will increase prices for kaolin clay products 6% effective January 1, 2019, or as contracts allow. “This price increase is necessary to ensure our long term sustainability,” stated Harlan Archer, President. “CADAM has experienced inflation in all aspects of its business and dramatic inflation in chemical and freight costs. Cadam has continued to invest in projects to improve our environmental impact and long term sustainability.”



About KaMin LLC and CADAM S.A. – With 90 years of experience in mining and processing kaolin clay, KaMin delivers value to customers worldwide with high quality kaolin solutions for the most demanding applications. KaMin mines and produces its kaolin in the US at three Georgia plants – Macon, Sandersville and Wrens – and at its CADAM S.A. subsidiary in Brazil. KaMin has been recognized not only as a leader in product quality and export volumes, but also in its safe mining practices for many consecutive years.

Contact: Maureen Halstead

askus@kaminllc.com