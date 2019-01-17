Calgon Carbon Corporation Announces Global Price Increase

Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgon Carbon Corporation today announced a global price increase, effective February 1, 2019, where contracts permit, on all activated carbon products and related equipment due to a continued escalation in raw material costs and transportation expenses. The increase is expected to range between 10-15%, depending on the specific product, raw material type, services provided, and global market dynamics.



The primary raw materials used for producing activated carbon are coal, coconut shell, and wood, each of which has gone up in price. Additionally, costs associated with both operating manufacturing facilities and transporting materials have also escalated.



“Calgon Carbon’s raw material costs have increased significantly. Despite every effort to offset these increases through continuous improvements, the recent rise in raw material costs has exceeded our efforts,” said Jim Coccagno, Chief Commercial Officer for Calgon Carbon Corporation. “This price increase will ensure the continued supply of the highest quality activated carbon products and services to our customers around the world.”



About Calgon Carbon Corporation

Calgon Carbon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405) (Kuraray), is a global leader in the manufacture and/or distribution of innovative coal-, wood- and coconut-based activated carbon products – in granular, powdered, pelletized and cloth form – to meet the most challenging purification demands of customers throughout the world. Complemented by world-class activated carbon and ultraviolet (UV) light purification and disinfection equipment systems and service capabilities, as well as diatomaceous earth and perlites, Calgon Carbon provides purification solutions for more than 700 distinct applications, including drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a variety of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes.



Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Calgon Carbon employs approximately 1,300 people and operates 20 manufacturing, reactivation, innovation and equipment fabrication facilities in the U.S., Asia, and in Europe, where Calgon Carbon is known as Chemviron.



Calgon Carbon was acquired by Kuraray in March of 2018. With complementary products and services, the combined organization will continue to focus on providing the highest quality and most innovative activated carbon and filtration media products, equipment, and services to meet customer needs anywhere in the world. For more information, visit calgoncarbon.com.