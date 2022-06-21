Catherine Honey Appointed as Neeyamo's Head of Global Alliances

Neeyamo is pleased to share the announcement of Catherine Honey, who will aid the company in accelerating its partnership and growth strategy.

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neeyamo Inc., a market leader in providing global payroll and EOR solutions, is delighted to announce Catherine Honey's appointment as Vice President, Global Alliances, effective June 6, 2022. She will lead Neeyamo's partnership ecosystem and oversee the global expansion of its strategic partnership and alliance network.

Speaking about Catherine Honey's arrival, Vivek Khanna, President and Chief Client Partner, said, "We are delighted to welcome Catherine to Neeyamo's family. Her responsibilities will include strengthening our relationships with our partners and assisting in developing programs to onboard various system integrators, accelerating Neeyamo's growth by expanding its presence in new geographies, and contributing to the company's revenue through significant channels. Given her proven track record and remarkable experience in the industry, I am certain that she is an ideal leader to head Neeyamo's global alliances team."

Catherine Honey said, "I am thrilled to join Neeyamo, a company I've been following closely. I am also familiar with the industry and business structure. The energy I see across all its locations and workforce levels have been amazing. I look forward to expanding Neeyamo's global alliance network and propelling the company to new heights."

Catherine Honey previously worked at Safeguard Global as Vice President, Solutions Consulting and HCM Ecosystem Alliances, overseeing the solutions consulting business, prior to which she served as the company's VP of Strategic Partner Relations. She was responsible for managing key partnerships and driving alliance activities, identifying, and evaluating new partnership opportunities, developing partnership approaches, and building relationships to deliver added value. She was also in charge of increasing Safeguard Global's market presence and raising industry knowledge of the company's products and services for enterprises expanding and operating globally.

Catherine has over 30 years of expertise in human capital management, having worked as a practitioner, service provider, and consultant for companies such as EY, Mercer Consulting, and Fidelity Investments. She has lived and worked around the world, is a veteran of two expatriate assignments, and is a published author and frequent speaker on global strategy, service delivery, and operations. In addition, she is active in several professional organizations and is a member of APA's National Speakers Bureau. Catherine holds a BA from Temple University and an MBA from Bentley University.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll product portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

