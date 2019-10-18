Centrient Pharmaceuticals Initiates a Second Patent Litigation in India Against Dalas Biotech Limited

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrient Pharmaceuticals announced that on October 14th 2019, its wholly owned subsidiary, Centrient Pharmaceuticals India Private Limited, filed a second lawsuit against Dalas Biotech Limited in the High Court of Delhi in New Delhi, India for patent infringement of Indian Patent Number 318914. This patent, which is owned by Centrient, claims an innovative enzyme for use in a process for manufacturing the amoxicillin trihydrate active pharmaceutical ingredient. By its complaint, Centrient seeks compensation for damages and a permanent injunction to prevent the infringing manufacture, use, sale in India and exportation out of India of Dalas’ active pharmaceutical ingredient containing amoxicillin trihydrate produced by an enzyme that amounts to infringement of Indian Patent No. 318914.Karl Rotthier, CEO at Centrient said: “After having previously filed patent litigation against Dalas Biotech for patent infringement in India related to a process for the enzymatic manufacture of amoxicillin trihydrate, Centrient now furthers it enforcement actions by filing this second infringement action related to the innovative enzyme used in that process. Centrient will continue to rigorously enforce its IP assets worldwide against any additional potential infringers in India or abroad.” About Centrient PharmaceuticalsCentrient Pharmaceuticals is the leading manufacturer of beta-lactam antibiotics, and a provider of next generation statins and anti-fungals. We stand proudly at the centre of modern healthcare, as a maker of essential and life-saving medicines. With our commitment to Quality, Reliability and Sustainability at the heart of everything we do, our 2700 employees work continuously to meet our customers’ needs. We work towards a sustainable future by actively participating in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. Founded 150 years ago as the ‘Nederlandsche Gist- en Spiritusfabriek’, our company was known as Gist Brocades and more recently DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Rotterdam (Netherlands), we have production facilities and sales offices in China, India, the Netherlands, Spain, Egypt, the United States and Mexico. Centrient Pharmaceuticals is wholly owned by Bain Capital Private Equity, a leading global private investment firm. For more information please visit www.centrient.com or contact Centrient Pharmaceuticals Corporate Communications, Alice Beijersbergen, Director Branding & Communications. E-Mail: alice.beijersbergen@centrient.com Forward-looking statementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Centrient Pharmaceuticals’ future financial performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of Centrient and information currently available to the company. Centrient cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. Centrient has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is governing.