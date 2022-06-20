China's Top Flower Market Kunming Sees Robust Trade Growth

KUNMING, China, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kunming, the capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, saw a booming trade in its flower markets in 2021 and tops the country's trade of fresh-cut flowers, according to the Kunming Municipal Government.

A total of 10.26 billion stems of fresh-cut flowers were sold in the Dounan flower market in 2021, an increase of 25 percent from that of the previous year. As a barometer of China's flower market, Kunming also witnessed its 2021 trade volume hit 11.2 billion yuan (about 1.8 billion US dollars), up 38 percent year on year.

Standing as China's largest fresh-cut flower market in terms of both trade volume and export value for 23 consecutive years, Dounan has become the largest fresh-cut flower trading market in Asia, with a product portfolio of fresh-cut flowers, bonsai, green seedlings, and gardening materials.

Trade can be conducted both onsite and via electronic auction services. Currently, 40,000 of the 70,000 permanent residents in Dounan are engaged in the flower industry.

The average annual temperature in Kunming is around 15 degrees Celsius, the average yearly precipitation is about 1,000 mm, and the average yearly sunshine time is about 2,200 hours. Kunming, dubbed "spring city" and "flower city", is an ideal place for leisure, tourism, vacation, and residence.

At present, in Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center, more than 1,500 varieties of fresh-cut flowers from more than 40 categories, such as rose, Barberton daisy, carnation, and Hydrangea, were traded in over 50 countries and regions including Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Russia, and Australia through auction transactions.

Flower farmers and florists pack fresh-cut flowers and transport them to Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center every morning. Trolleys line up in the waiting area, and brokers hold flashlights to check the quality of the flowers. Every bouquet must undergo strict inspection and get a rating before the auction. There are six grades in the rating system: AA, A, B, C, D, and E. The better the quality, the higher the grade and the information will also be recorded on the receipt to form a detailed "ID card".

To improve the flower trading efficiency, Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center has constantly enhanced trading modes, and the center also took the initiative and introduced a number of e-commerce live broadcast platforms to boost flower sales and income for flower merchants and farmers.

Dounan, Kunming, has also gradually built a one-stop logistics station for collection, cargo allocation, security inspection, and delivery at the leading regional airports in Yunnan Province, to build a terminal logistics and distribution system. Fresh-cut flowers can arrive at the terminal market between 24 to 48 hours after they are picked.

After years of development, Dounan owns two well-known trademarks of the Chinese flower industry, "Dounan" and "KIFA". Dounan is more than a flower planting land but a complex platform for auctions, logistics, R&D, agricultural resources, tourism, etc., and has attracted over 4,000 related enterprises. The solid domestic and foreign markets have jointly infused Dounan's flower industry with great potential.

Kunming Dounan flower market





Photographer: Wu Xin Location: Kunming Dounan Flower Market Event: Buyers of Fresh-cut flowers came in endless streams









