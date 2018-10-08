Ciudad De Las Ideas 2018 Will Spread Breakthrough Thinking From Over 60 Brilliant Minds From All Over the World

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, will once again be presented, along with Ricardo Salinas, as the official sponsor of La Ciudad de las Ideas.

The International Festival of Bright Minds will celebrate creativity and human curiosity on November 16, 17 and 18, in the city of Puebla, with the theme "The Burning Questions." On this occasion, the Metropolitan Auditorium of Puebla, with an audience of 5,000 people, will be the forum for the most innovative and provocative questions about science, technology, business, politics, philosophy, art and culture, with more than 60 thinkers from around the world.

The event has been held since 2008 with more than 500 speakers, 300 of them published in digital media with more than two million views and with an audience of thousands of people more through transmissions on adn40 and other TV Azteca signals.

Andrés Roemer, as curator of the event, will provoke the audience to challenge their own thinking and instill in them the desire to explore knowledge and imagination.

This diffusion of knowledge, plural debate, art and culture positively affect the understanding of humankind and its environment, providing tools to improve society and strengthen the prospects for a better world.

Ricardo Salinas supports forums where the knowledge of experts is shared to enhance the capabilities of humankind and to promote the progress and welfare of society.

