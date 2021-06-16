Clever Leaves Announces Entry into Mexican Market Through Partnership with CBD Life

The partnership positions both companies to become leaders in the Mexican medical cannabis industry.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced it has entered into an active pharmaceutical ingredient (“API”) supply agreement with CBD Life Holding SAPI de CV (“CBD Life”), an emerging leader in the Mexican cannabis industry which offers a line of CBD Wellness and consumer products and medical cannabis products which are under development. Under the agreement, Clever Leaves will act as the API supplier for the development and manufacture of CBD Life’s medical cannabis products. Commencing with CBD isolate, Clever Leaves aims to be the ongoing supplier of the required APIs for CBD Life’s product manufacturing purposes.

The partnership is Clever Leaves’ first commercial agreement in the Mexican market, and it comes shortly after regulations were fully approved in the country, providing a strategic growth opportunity in one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical markets.

CBD Life has significant distribution in Mexico, with their products available in more than 18,000 points of sale. The company has established itself as an early-mover when it comes to providing cannabis-based products to the Mexican market. It also has formed strategic alliances with some of Mexico’s largest media groups and is the first cannabis company to launch a nationwide advertising campaign for non-psychoactive cannabinoid-based consumer products.

“As a multinational cannabis operator with substantial operations in Latin America, it has always been one of our top goals to identify leaders in the region and build long-lasting commercial relationships,” said Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves. “CBD Life’s brand positioning and local exposure are attractive, but it’s their commitment to high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products that makes this an ideal partnership.”

CBD Life’s current product line is comprised of topicals (including the traditional Hispanic household brand “Mariguanol”), beverages, and food supplements infused with hemp-derived CBD. With a team with more than 40 years of experience in brand building and pharmaceutical distribution, CBD Life is strongly positioned to develop and market safe and innovative cannabis pharmaceutical solutions.

“We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Clever Leaves on our mission to develop safe and accessible pharmaceutical-grade cannabis medications of the highest quality. Our partnership will further propel our domestic and international expansion efforts thanks to their unmatched expertise and certifications that meet the highest standards and regulatory compliance equivalencies in most countries,” said Janko Ruiz de Chavez, COO and co-founder of CBD Life.

According to a recent report from Prohibition Partners for Latin America and the Caribbean (2020), the medical cannabis market in Mexico could be worth 60 million USD by 2024. The recent regulatory changes that allow for the production and commercialization of medical cannabis, as well as stringent requirements for product commercialization, makes Clever Leaves, who produces pharmaceutical grade, EU GMP-certified cannabis, an ideal partner for companies wanting to enter the medical cannabis space in an effective, agile, and compliant way.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves is a multinational cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. Clever Leaves has received multiple international certifications that have enabled it to increase its export and sales capacity from its Colombian operations, including European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute - Invima, and Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification. Clever Leaves was granted a license in Portugal from Infarmed – the Portuguese health authority – which allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes. In addition, the Portuguese operation was granted certification of compliance with GACP and IMC-GAP. https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/.

About CBD Life

CBD Life is the largest distribution and brand-building company for cannabis derived products in Mexico. With a presence in more than 18,000 points of sale, CBD Life focuses on wellness consumer products and pharmaceutical grade medications. The company’s mission is to provide innovative and accessible cannabis solutions of the highest quality that promote healthier lifestyles.

Forward Looking Information

This Press Release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecasts”, “future”, “intend”, “may”, “outlook”, “plan”, “predict”, “potential”, “projected”, “seek”, “seem”, “should”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future operating and financial performance and growth, including if or when Clever Leaves will become profitable; Clever Leaves’ ability to execute its business plans and strategy and to receive regulatory approvals; potential litigations; global economic conditions; geopolitical events, natural disasters, acts of God and pandemics, including, but not limited to, the economic and operational disruptions and other effects of COVID-19; regulatory requirements and changes thereto; and access to financing. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning certain of these and other risk factors is contained in Clever Leaves’ most recent filings with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Clever Leaves and attributable to Clever Leaves or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Clever Leaves expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

