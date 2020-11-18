Clever Leaves Announces Milestone in Cannabis Exports to 14 Different Countries on 5 Continents

Company continues to successfully expand international partnerships, supply chain, and logistics operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves International Inc. (“Clever Leaves”), a leading multi-national operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, has provided an update on their current international footprint by announcing successful exportation of cannabis products to 14 different countries and 5 continents as of Q4 of 2020. The products range from raw materials, including active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and semi-finished products, including white label products.



Clever Leaves’ international network highlights the Company’s ability maintain important partnerships with regulatory agencies and governments as well as the ability to navigate pandemic-related supply chain setbacks. In compliance with all cannabis regulations in the countries served, the Company’s portfolio of products has been exported to Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Czech Republic, Germany, Israel, Netherlands, Perú, Poland, Spain, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“Most of the international cannabis industry functions like a pharmaceutical channel requiring significant investments of time and focus by both a supplier such as Clever Leaves and its commercial partners throughout the world. Success depends on navigating nascent but strict regulatory systems, and relationships often require initial small batch or sample shipments and validation before larger partnerships can emerge. COVID-19 has introduced new challenges even when it comes to basic transportation logistics. These milestones across our export network strengthen our ability to deliver value to our business partners and to patients around the world,” said Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves.

“The resilience, professionalism, and creativity in times of setback, have been critical to the success of our team to navigate complex regulatory frameworks and to meet customers' deadlines during a time of unparalleled logistical restrictions. Additionally, we are grateful to work in partnership with local regulatory agencies and logistics service providers who share the same goal to bring high-quality medical cannabis products to patients and are committed to the advancement of the global cannabis market,” said Andrés Fajardo, President of Clever Leaves.

The Company was granted their EU GMP certification for cannabis extracts in July 2020, establishing Clever Leaves’ facilities in Colombia as the first and only operation to be granted EU GMP certification in Latin America and one of a select few in the world. The certification, which is generally required to import medical cannabis products into the European Union, allows Clever Leaves to produce API, semi-finished and finished products to be distributed in pharmaceutical channels. Additionally, in August 2020, Clever Leaves was granted a provisional license in Portugal from Infarmed, the Portuguese health authority that allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes.

Clever Leaves recently announced that it amended its definitive agreement with Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SAMA, SAMAW, and SAMAU) (“SAMA”), pursuant to which a newly formed holding company, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (“Holdco”) will acquire SAMA and Clever Leaves (the “Business Combination”). The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, with Holdco anticipated to become a Nasdaq-listed public company trading under the ticker symbol “CLVR".

About Clever Leaves International Inc.

Clever Leaves is a multi-national cannabis company with a mission to operate in compliance with federal and state laws and with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabinoid business. With operations and investments in Canada, Colombia, Germany, Portugal, and the United States, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabinoid companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SAMA, SAMAW, and SAMAU) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. SAMA’s sponsor is an affiliate of Schultze Asset Management, LP, an alternative investment management firm founded in 1998 that focuses on distressed, special situation and event-driven securities and has invested over $3.2 billion since inception with a notable track-record through its active investment strategy. SAMA itself is backed by an experienced team of operators and investors with a successful track-record of creating material value in public and private companies.

