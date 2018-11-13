CloudGenix Named a Finalist in the 2018 CRN® Tech Innovator Awards

Company’s AppFabric Recognized in the 2018 Enterprise Networking Category

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudGenix announced today that CRN , ® a brand of The Channel Company , has been recognized as a finalist in the 2018 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. These annual awards honor standout hardware, software, and services that are moving the IT industry forward. In compiling the 2018 Tech Innovator Award list, CRN editors evaluated 300 products across 34 technology categories using several criteria, including technological advancements, uniqueness of features and potential to help solution providers solve end users' IT challenges. CloudGenix’s AppFabric took top honors in the Enterprise Networking category.

CloudGenix AppFabric is a revolutionary software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) platform that allows businesses to integrate cloud and SaaS applications, create a secure application-defined fabric across any WAN transport, reduce operational cost and complexity, and dramatically simplify and automate operations. AppFabric operates at the application layer, which is in stark contrast to traditional network-layer devices, allowing IT to implement and enforce top-down policies that align with business goals, rather than a set of esoteric networking rules and protocols.

“CloudGenix has taken the networking world by storm. Several hundreds of businesses and over ten percent of Fortune 100 branches rely on our AppFabric platform every day. We are pleased that CRN has recognized how we have fundamentally changed the way networks are built by providing a secure, application-centric platform that truly aligns business goals with WAN policy, leading to confident cloud adoption, digital transformation, and material improvements in operations through automation,” said Joel Christner, VP of Marketing at CloudGenix.

“Each year, the CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize technology vendor offerings that are reshaping the IT channel landscape by increasing worker productivity, reducing cost, and minimizing complexity for solution providers, IT departments, and end users,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “The winners in this year’s awards bring breakthrough ideas to the table for solution providers and their customers, in areas ranging from cloud to security to business intelligence to IoT. We congratulate all the winners and look forward to their future endeavors.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators .

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix ( www.cloudgenix.com ) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build “networks without networking,” and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost while extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2018. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

