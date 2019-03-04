CloudGenix Recognized on CRN’s Data Center 50 List

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudGenix, a recognized leader in the software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) market, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named CloudGenix to its 2019 Data Center 50 list. This annual list identifies technology suppliers that offer the right management tools to help businesses and solution providers ensure data centers run with maximum performance and efficiency.



The Data Center 50 list shines a light on key technology suppliers powering, supporting, and protecting today’s complex data centers. This leads to it being a trusted resource for solution providers searching for best-in-class data center infrastructure, data center management tools, software-defined data center technology, and data center services. To select the list, CRN editors carefully consider multiple criteria; including each company’s overall impact on the market, its influence on the channel, and the types of technology and services it makes available to its partners.

CloudGenix AppFabric provides businesses with a simple, secure application fabric to connect remote sites, retail stores, and branch offices to the data center and the cloud. AppFabric enables top-down policy controls for applications for performance, security, and compliance, allowing businesses to more confidently adopt the cloud, integrate broadband Internet and cellular at the branch, maximize user experience with applications, and gain actionable insights into how their networks and applications are performing. Further, organizations gain new levels of agility and opportunity to reduce both capital and operational cost across the board.

“CRN’s Data Center 50 list recognizes the top technology suppliers that enable their partners by delivering innovative data center offerings with greater customization, optimization, and security,” said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “These companies each have specialized strengths and deliver services for solution providers that are vital to the evolution of the infrastructure marketplace.”

“AppFabric has transformed the way businesses think about their WAN and enables digital transformation in ways that legacy networks cannot, affording new levels of innovation, cost optimization, agility, and alignment of business and IT policy. We are thrilled to be recognized by CRN as part of the 2019 Data Center 50 List,” said Robert Sexton, Vice President of Global Accounts and Channel Sales at CloudGenix.

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix ( www.cloudgenix.com ) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build “networks without networking,” and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost while extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

