CloudGenix Selected as a 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Global Winner

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Herring announced its Top 100 Global in recognition of the leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these startups’ innovations and technologies across their respective industries. CloudGenix was selected to be part of this elite group in the Telecommunications category because of its innovative application-centric approach to Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN).

Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe CloudGenix embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. CloudGenix should be proud of its accomplishment.”

Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the “buzz” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.

“CloudGenix AppFabric has helped countless household name brand companies modernize their network to be an enabler of agility and digital transformation. By aligning business goals with the implementation of WAN policy we help global businesses integrate the cloud, optimize WAN cost efficiency and management, and automate their infrastructure in ways that were not previously possible. We are thrilled to be named a winner in this year’s Red Herring Top 100 Global awards and see it as the strongest validation possible of the sizeable differentiation our approach brings compared to legacy networking systems,” said Kumar Ramachandran, CEO of CloudGenix.

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix ( www.cloudgenix.com ) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build “networks without networking,” and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost while extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

