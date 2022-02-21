Clubessential Holdings Announces International Acquisition of Innovatise

Innovatise's myFitApp member app solution is an essential marketing tool for gyms

CINCINNATI, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Membership-management software company, Clubessential Holdings , announced the acquisition of Innovatise , the company behind myFitApp, the leading member app and hybrid business platform for gyms and fitness studios. Already a major provider of membership- and club-management SaaS solutions for boutique fitness franchisors, under its ClubReady brand, and enterprise-fitness operators under its Exerp brand, this acquisition strengthens Clubessential Holdings' product portfolio and international presence serving over 6,000 fitness clubs, and 7 million members, in 17 countries.

"The digital member experience, especially in the form of hybrid fitness offerings, and the ability for gyms to easily market to members have become essential to gyms' success," commented Randy Eckels, CEO of Clubessential Holdings. "Innovatise's myFitApp branded member-app platform allows members to access live streaming and on-demand fitness classes. These solutions transform the member experience of any membership- and club-management solution and give gym operators the marketing tools to succeed."

Headquartered in Germany, and with over 2,300 gyms across the globe, Innovatise is advancing its technology to meet the evolving member and operational needs of the world's top fitness brands. Fitness businesses need tools to deliver outstanding user experience and a marketing platform to acquire and retain customers. To meet this need, Innovatise has developed an integrated marketing, commerce, and hybrid platform comprising branded mobile apps, integrated member experiences with self-service, booking, payment, content, access control, messaging and digital fitness. These solutions provide a powerful addition to fitness platforms, enabling studios and operators to connect with and provide hybrid fitness classes to their members at home.

"The gym market is rapidly growing and evolving," commented Thomas Schuster, CEO of Innovatise, "As part of Clubessential Holdings we'll build on the rapid growth we experienced in 2021 and accelerate, not only in Europe but around the world."

Clubessential Holdings was established in 2016 with a vision to acquire and grow category-leading, membership-management software companies; unlock the power of a shared, integrated-payments platform; and fully digitize their customers' and members' experiences. Clubessential Holdings is focused on providing industry-leading technologies and services, as well as committed to growth in the European market.

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is fulfilling their global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, public clubs, health & fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs. Across six brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, Exerp, foreUP, PrestoSports, and Vermont Systems - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 10,000 customers attract, engage, and retain members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: clubessential.com, clubready.com, exerp.com, foreupgolf.com, prestosports.com, and vermontsystems.com.

Innovatise

Innovatise is the developer of myFitApp, an open, hybrid fitness platform gyms & health clubs use to communicate their brand, retain members, acquire new ones and deliver digital fitness using the unique power of mobile. With over 2,300 gyms and over 10M App downloads worldwide, we are leaders in providing marketing-focused, branded apps for gyms, particularly in the UK and DACH. Our UK customers include GLL, Everyone Active, Bannatyne and Gymbox. In DACH our customers include JustFit, Fitnessloft, Elixia, Smile X and PureGym. To learn more, visit www.myfitapp.com. Follow on LinkedIn and Facebook.

