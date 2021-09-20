CoImmune, Inc. to Participate in Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
The following link can be accessed on September 23, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT to watch the presentation live: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/clmm/2767483
A webcast of the presentation will also be available on the News page of the CoImmune website at https://www.coimmune.com/news/.
About CoImmune, Inc.
CoImmune is a privately held, clinical stage immuno-oncology company that will redefine cancer treatment using best-in-class cellular immunotherapies. Our allogeneic CAR-CIK technology platform for liquid and solid tumors is a variation on CAR-T therapy that promises enhanced efficacy with greatly reduced toxicity. Our autologous RNA-loaded dendritic cell technology for solid tumors uses amplified total tumor mRNA to program highly engineered dendritic cells to generate immune responses against neoantigens without the need to identify them. For more information visit www.coimmune.com
Investor Contact:
Lori Harrelson
Chief Financial Officer
CoImmune, Inc.
lharrelson@coimmune.com
919-287-6349
Media Contact:
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
adaley@berrypr.com
212-253-8881