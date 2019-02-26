Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars Announces Call for 2019 Applications

Proptech startups around the world are invited to apply for a position in the 2019 Proptech Accelerator

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International (NASDAQ and TSX:CIGI) has opened applications for the 2019 Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars, seeking enterprising proptech companies that will help lead the industry to the future. This program is part of our focus on strategic innovation and the belief that investments in value-added technology and data can enable our professionals to deliver smarter, more personalized services that make a difference for our clients.



The Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars successfully completed its first class in 2018, with companies representing solutions across the real estate value chain such as commercial datasets for occupiers and investors; office services and tenant engagement; big data, analytics and artificial intelligence; space as a service; marketplaces and space utilization; and, Smart City and Internet of Things. The companies worked with more than 150 mentors from Colliers and the broader industry for the three-month program that culminated with demo day presentations to 600 Colliers people, clients, industry professionals and technology investors.

“We’re energized by the early successes from our class of 2018 and the resulting partnerships and look forward to beginning the 2019 selection process” said Dylan Taylor, CEO Colliers Real Estate Services. “By strategically investing in the right technology solutions and enterprising founders, we can shape the future of our company and the industry. In the words of Peter Drucker, the iconic thinker and founder of modern management who had a great personal influence on Colliers, ‘The best way to predict the future is to create it’ and we believe we are doing just that.”

To learn more and to apply to the Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars, visit the program page .

“Colliers is a deeply committed partner working to drive change in the commercial real estate industry, making this a unique and special program,” said Ben Liao, managing director, Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars. “We work closely at every step to ensure the startups receive the best and most appropriate mentorship to accelerate their success.”

About Colliers International

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com , Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn .



About Techstars

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates three divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, and Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships. Techstars accelerator portfolio includes more than 1,600 companies with a market cap of $18.2 Billion. www.techstars.com

