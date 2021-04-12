Colliers releases first Global Impact Report

Development of full impact position and comprehensive strategy underway for 2021

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, published its first annual Global Impact Report, highlighting its commitment to embedding environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) best practices across the organization. In the coming months, Colliers will conduct a materiality assessment to understand the firm’s greatest opportunities to effect positive change and establish a comprehensive strategy with measurable targets.

“In 2020, we saw the world rally around important themes like diversity, health and the environment that are shaping how we operate,” said Jay Hennick, Global Chairman and CEO of Colliers. “This backdrop reaffirms that, as leaders in our industry, building a better future for our business, people, clients and communities has never been more important. The 2020 Global Impact Report is a great first step in that direction and we are excited to carry this momentum into the development of a thoughtful and comprehensive ESG strategy this year.”

“ESG is the blueprint to doing what’s right, a core value at Colliers,” continued Becky Finley, Global Chief Brand & People Officer. “In developing this report, it was humbling to see so many ESG initiatives already in action in our operations around the world. While we are pleased with our progress, we are eager to unify our efforts and create a globally aligned, measurable strategy with specific, tangible commitments that will allow us to deliver transformative change to our clients, people and communities.”

Colliers’ 2020 Global Impact Report focuses on current work and initiatives across three key areas:

Helping the environment: Colliers provides lasting value for clients through a full suite of sustainability services that improve the performance of their properties and result in better environmental and economic outcomes. Colliers is also transforming its own workplaces to ensure the health of our people and reduce our impact on the environment. Engaging our people and communities: Colliers is deepening efforts to foster inclusive and supportive workplaces and create rewarding growth and development opportunities. Every business line is empowered to help local communities and support charitable initiatives. Acting with honesty and integrity: Colliers takes great care to operate ethically and adheres to rigorous corporate governance policies.



