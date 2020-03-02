Constellation Brands Completes Sale of Ballast Point

VICTOR, N.Y., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, today announced that it has completed the sale of Ballast Point to Kings & Convicts Brewing Co. The transaction includes the Ballast Point brand and a number of its associated production facilities and brewpubs, excluding Constellation’s operations facility in Daleville, Virginia.



The sale of Ballast Point aligns with Constellation’s consumer-led premiumization strategy, which focuses on winning in growing sectors of the high-end of the U.S. beer market with strong brands that drive high growth and high margin performance. This strategy has helped fuel the company’s performance as one of the strongest growth drivers in the U.S. beer market.

