CP Kelco Announces Plans to Build New Innovation Center in Atlanta

ATLANTA, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco, a leading global producer of nature-based ingredient solutions, today announced plans to build a new Innovation Center in Atlanta, Georgia to serve global customers. The new center is slated to open in third quarter 2020.



“The decision to establish a world-class, state-of-the-art Innovation Center in Atlanta reinforces our dedication to customer experience and to continually growing our innovation capabilities to meet the needs of the global marketplace,” said Didier Viala, President of CP Kelco. “This is an exciting step in our ongoing journey to build our business, deliver value to customers and strengthen our culture for employees.”

The new Innovation Center will reflect CP Kelco’s deep technical expertise and will enhance collaboration and development with customers, partners and industry thought leaders.

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with over 85 years of experience working with food, beverage, consumer and industrial products manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers’ goals to address consumer needs and preferences. What sets CP Kelco apart:

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the-art R&D facilities.

Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the-art R&D facilities. Sustainability . Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Our key product lines are Gellan Gum, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Diutan Gum, Cellulose Gum/CMC, Refined Locust Bean Gum and Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, as well as other unique biopolymers. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

