CP Kelco Announces Plans to Invest in Specialty Biogums Capabilities and Capacity Expansion

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the strong global demand for specialty Biogums products, CP Kelco announced today its plans to invest in building capabilities and expanding production capacity.



As a leading global producer and innovator of hydrocolloid solutions, CP Kelco is reinforcing its commitment to three Biogums product lines – gellan gum, specialty xanthan gum and diutan gum – through these key operational initiatives:

Adding gellan gum production capabilities in the company’s Wulian, China facility to support growth in the Asia Pacific region;

Expanding the overall capacity of the Wulian, China facility to support growth across all three specialty Biogums product lines; and

Expanding the recently added gellan gum production capacity in the company’s Okmulgee, Oklahoma, USA facility.

In addition to the planned investments in new production capabilities and capacity, CP Kelco is equally committed to ensuring its Biogums products meet the high standards of quality and food safety established for all industry segments it serves. “As regulatory requirements related to our products increase, CP Kelco will continually invest in operational and innovative developments to help ensure we can meet or exceed our customers’ expectations,” said Didier Viala, president of CP Kelco.

CP Kelco’s fermentation-derived Biogums products provide stabilization, texture, suspension and viscosity in a wide variety of food, beverage, personal care, household care, pharmaceutical and industrial products and applications. Since introducing these Biogums products to the industry over the last three decades, CP Kelco continues to focus on enabling its customers’ success and addressing the evolving, dynamic needs of the global market.