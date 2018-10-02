CP Kelco Introduces GENU® Explorer Pectin ND-200: A Nature-Based, Label-Friendly Texturizing Agent for Neutral Desserts Innovative extension of GENU product line offers desirable functionality and “clean label” appeal

ATLANTA, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco, a leading global producer of specialty hydrocolloid ingredients, announced the market availability of GENU® Explorer Pectin ND-200, a label-friendly food ingredient solution designed for neutral pH dairy desserts.



GENU Explorer Pectin ND-200 is an ideal gelling agent for formulators seeking consumer-friendly ingredients for indulgent dairy desserts, such as panna cotta, crème desserts, and more. Derived from citrus fruit, this solution delivers an indulgent creamy, full-bodied, mouthfeel similar to carrageenan in crème desserts and to gelatin in panna cotta.

“In light of the clean label trend and growing consumer demand for premium neutral dairy desserts, GENU Explorer Pectin ND-200 meets the needs of both formulators and consumers – it is a high-performance, nature-based solution, and pectin is a widely accepted, recognizable ingredient among consumers. In addition, CP Kelco builds in sustainability considerations in its pectin manufacturing process, ensuring that the citrus peel raw material utilized does not go to waste and instead later becomes animal feed or serves as biofuel,” said Chloé des Courtis, Sr. Regional Marketing Manager - EMEA at CP Kelco. “Because GENU Explorer Pectin ND-200 is also suitable for dairy-alternative products, manufacturers can now innovate in this growing category with a label-friendly solution, answering consumer demand for premium, indulgent desserts.”

GENU Explorer Pectin products are extracted from citrus fruit peels, utilizing CP Kelco’s proprietary technology. The result is a reliable and easy-to-handle solution that does not require pre-hydration. It resists syneresis while delivering excellent mouthfeel and creaminess and the ability to form gels in hot and cold filled desserts with the same traditional process.

Dairy Dessert Texturizing Solutions to Meet Formulation Goals

GENU Explorer Pectin ND-200 is the latest addition to CP Kelco’s broad portfolio of specialty ingredients that offers formulators extensive flexibility to achieve their goals for dairy and dairy-alternative desserts. The company’s nature-based ingredients range from traditional carrageenan solutions to new label- friendly pectins. Most recently, CP Kelco introduced GENULACTA® Carrageenan LD600 as a texturizing agent for developing affordable creamy dairy desserts, suitable for both hot and cold filling.

Interested in learning more about GENU Explorer Pectin ND-200? Visit https://cpkelco.com/genu-explorer-pectin-nd-200/ or email us at solutions@cpkelco.com .

About CP Kelco

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, CP Kelco is a leading producer of specialty hydrocolloids with offices and facilities across the globe. Featuring an extensive range of hydrocolloid solutions and serving over 100 countries, CP Kelco leverages its capabilities to bring concepts and ideas to real-world products in a broad range of applications. The company’s specialty ingredients touch a wide variety of industrial applications, consumer and household products, tailored to meet the needs of regional consumers. Key product lines are Gellan Gum , Pectin , Xanthan Gum , Carrageenan , Diutan Gum , Cellulose Gum/Carboxymethyl Cellulose , and Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate , as well as other unique biopolymers. Visit www.cpkelco.com for more information.

