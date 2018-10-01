CP Kelco Receives Non-GMO Project Verification for 30 CEKOL® Cellulose Gum Products

ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco , a leading global producer of specialty hydrocolloid solutions, announced today that the following 30 CEKOL® Cellulose Gum products are Non-GMO Project (NGP) verified:

CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 10000

Cellulose Gum 10000 CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 10000 P

Cellulose Gum 10000 P CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 150

Cellulose Gum 150 CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 150A

Cellulose Gum 150A CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 2000

Cellulose Gum 2000 CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 2000 A

Cellulose Gum 2000 A CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 2000 AG

Cellulose Gum 2000 AG CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 2000 AP

Cellulose Gum 2000 AP CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 2000 P

Cellulose Gum 2000 P CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 20000

Cellulose Gum 20000 CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 20000 P

Cellulose Gum 20000 P CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 30000

Cellulose Gum 30000 CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 30000 A

Cellulose Gum 30000 A CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 30000 AP

Cellulose Gum 30000 AP CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 30000 B

Cellulose Gum 30000 B CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 30000 BP

Cellulose Gum 30000 BP CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 30000 G

Cellulose Gum 30000 G CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 4000

Cellulose Gum 4000 CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 4000 P

Cellulose Gum 4000 P CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 40000

Cellulose Gum 40000 CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 500 T

Cellulose Gum 500 T CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 50000 W

Cellulose Gum 50000 W CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 700

Cellulose Gum 700 CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 700 P

Cellulose Gum 700 P CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum HVD

Cellulose Gum HVD CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum LVD

Cellulose Gum LVD CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum 30

Cellulose Gum 30 CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum PRT 2000SA

Cellulose Gum PRT 2000SA CEKOL ® Cellulose Gum PRT 225SA

Cellulose Gum PRT 225SA CEKOL® Cellulose Gum PRT 35S

NGP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and protecting a non-GMO food supply in North America.

Cellulose gum, which is made from wood pulp and cotton, provides water-binding, thickening and emulsifying properties in a variety of food and beverage applications including dairy beverages and desserts, alternative dairy beverages, condiments, dressings, sauces, soups, and marinades amongst others.

“We take pride in our ongoing work to address our customers’ formulation challenges and opportunities,” said Victor Dean, SVP and General Manager, CMC at CP Kelco. “Offering NGP-verified CEKOL Cellulose Gums allows us to strengthen our toolbox of high-quality ingredients enabling the innovative development of foods and beverages to meet market demands.”

For the most up-to-date list of CP Kelco NGP-verified products, visit the Non-GMO Project website . To learn more about these products and how to develop or improve formulations, send an email to solutions@cpkelco.com or visit http://www.cpkelco.com/ .

