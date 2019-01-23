CP Kelco Seeks Buyer for CMC Plant in Taixing, China

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco, a leading global producer of specialty hydrocolloid ingredients, today announced it is seeking a buyer for its carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) plant in Taixing, China.



CP Kelco is not exiting the CMC business and continues to operate a CMC production facility in Äänekoski, Finland. Utilizing its deep applications expertise and technology, the company remains committed to providing the global market with high-quality CMC products, now and in the future.

About CP Kelco

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, CP Kelco is a leading producer of specialty hydrocolloids with offices and facilities across the globe. Featuring an extensive range of hydrocolloid solutions and serving over 100 countries, CP Kelco leverages its capabilities to bring concepts and ideas to real-world products in a broad range of applications. The company’s specialty ingredients touch a wide variety of industrial applications, consumer and household products, tailored to meet the needs of regional consumers. Key product lines are Gellan Gum , Pectin , Xanthan Gum , Carrageenan , Diutan Gum , Cellulose Gum/Carboxymethyl Cellulose , and Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate , as well as other unique biopolymers. Visit www.cpkelco.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Michele Cacdac-Jones

Office: +1 678 247 7149

Mobile: +1 770 743 0564

michele.cacdac-jones@cpkelco.com