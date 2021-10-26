Crocus Technology Expands High Precision Portfolio of Isolated Current Sensors over Industrial and Automotive Temperature Ranges

The CT425 family of XtremeSense® TMR products offers high accuracy isolated current sensing with Common Mode Field Rejection at 1 MHz bandwidth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crocus Technology Inc., the leading supplier of disruptive Tunnel Magneto-Resistance XtremeSense® sensors, today announces the CT425, CT426, CT427 and CT428 isolated current sensors with <1% total="" error="" over="" the="" full="" operating="" temperature="" range="" without="" sacrificing="" accuracy="" or="" bandwidth.="" the="" high-speed="" operation="" and="" accurate="" output="" allow="" customers="" to="" optimize="" system="" design="" for="" smaller="" size="" and="" higher="" efficiency.="" the="" ct42x="" with="" less="" than="" 300="" ns="" response="" time="" greatly="" simplifies="" the="" solution="" in="" ev="" charging="" applications="" which="" are="" utilizing="" gan="" (gallium="" nitride)="" or="" sic="" (silicon="" carbide)="" transistors="" to="" improve="" power="" density.="" likewise,="" the="" ct42x="" offers="" improvements="" in="" terms="" of="" performance="" and="" size="" compared="" to="" the="" classic="" isolated="" current="" sense="" solutions="" which="" utilize="" a="" shunt="" resistor,="" amplifier,="" and="" digital="" isolator="" to="" sense="" the="" voltage="" and="" convert="" this="" signal="" into="" a="" current="" measurement.="" the="" ct42x="" directly="" senses="" the="" flow="" of="" current="" through="" the="" package="" avoiding="" errors="" in="" conversion="" and="" provides="" inherently="" faster="" and="" more="" accurate="" measurements.="" with="" industry="" leading="" response="" time="" of="" 300="" ns,="" high="" power="" architectures="" like="" the="" ccm="" totem-pole="" pfc="" can="" provide="" higher="" power="" density="" solutions.="" the="" fast="" switching="" frequency="" of="" wide="" bandgap="" (wbg)="" power="" devices="" requires="" a="" current="" sensor="" that="" can="" detect="" fast="" transients="" to="" prevent="" potential="" cascading="" failures.="" the="" integration="" in="" a="" space="" saving="" soic-8="" package="" also="" reduces="" the="" total="" pcb="" footprint="" size="" by="" up="" to="" 8="" times="" smaller="" compared="" to="" existing="" solutions.="" the="" ct42x="" has="" robust="" built-in="" immunity="" to="" common-mode="" fields="" which="" allows="" the="" device="" to="" reject="" greater="" than="" 99%="" of="" external="" stray="" magnetic="" fields="" without="" the="" need="" for="" external="" shielding="" while="" maintaining=""> <1% total="" accuracy.="" crocus’="" proprietary="" tmr="" technology="" inherently="" offers="" a="" very="" high="" signal-to-noise="" ratio="" (snr)="" which="" allows="" for="" high="" resolution="" measurements="" required="" for="" precision="" control="" or="" monitoring="" applications.="" “the="" expansion="" of="" this="" product="" family="" brings="" more="" options="" to="" our="" customers="" to="" experience="" the="" high="" precision="" performance="" of="" our="" xtremesense="" tmr="" products="" in="" more="" demanding="" applications,”="" states="" zack="" deiri,="" president="" and="" ceo="" of="" crocus="" technology.="" “previously="" our="" customers="" would="" select="" products="" that="" offered="" them="" good="" performance="" on="" one="" parameter="" over="" temperature="" and="" then="" they="" would="" adjust="" their="" design="" to="" compensate="" for="" the="" other="" parameters.="" with="" crocus="" products="" they="" are="" finding="" they="" can="" achieve="" high="" precision="" and="" high="" bandwidth="" offering="" them="" a="" comprehensive="" high="" performance="" solution.”="">

CT425 &CT428 (5.0 V version), CT426 &CT427 (3.3 V version)

Integrated 0.5 mO conductor enabling 20 A to 65 A AC and DC applications

Total output error ±0.5% FS (typ)

300 ns response time, 1 MHz bandwidth

Rated Isolation Voltage: >4 kV RMS

AEC-Q100 &UL/IEC 62368 Certified, IEC 61000-4-5 Certified

Over current detection (CT427 &CT428), Enhanced filter (CT425 &CT426)

Integrated Common Mode Field Rejection (CMFR) with > 99% immunity

Targeting applications in Power-Factor Correction (PFC), Solar Power Inverters, Battery Management Systems (BMS), xEV Chargers, DC/DC converters and AC/DC inverters.

The CT425, CT426, CT427 and CT428 sensors are available in an industry standard SOIC-8 package. Samples and evaluation boards are currently available. For more information on the CT42x product family, please visit the product webpage:

https://crocus-technology.com/products/ct42x/

About Crocus Technology

Crocus Technology develops and manufactures state-of-the-art magnetic sensors based on its patented XtremeSense® TMR sensor technology. Crocus’ disruptive magnetic sensor technology brings significant advancements to IoT and smart devices, industrial, consumer, medical, and automotive electronics applications demanding high accuracy, high resolution, stable temperature performance, and low power consumption. Crocus is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, please visit http://www.crocus-technology.com.

© 2021 Crocus Technology International Corp. All rights reserved. Crocus Technology, XtremeSense® and combinations thereof are trademarks of Crocus Technology Inc. and Crocus Technology SA. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, please contact:

Elsa Magnani

Crocus Technology

Tel: +1-208-999-6643

Email: emagnani@crocus-technology.com



