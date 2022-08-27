Dale Ventures' AUD$2.5 Million Investment Helps Fast-Track Rail Online

Australian railroad travel service adds North American Amtrak ticketing

SYDNEY, Aug. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent AUD$2.5 million investment from Dale Ventures has enabled Rail Online to fast-track its expansion plans. The railroad travel service now allows travelers to search, book, and ticket Amtrak journeys, with multiple currency options via a 24/7 connection to live Amtrak inventory.

In addition to the North American expansion, the investment from Dale Ventures has also helped accelerate Rail Online's expansion plans in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

James Dunne, Rail Online's CEO, says the addition of Amtrak is timely because Rail Online saw strong inquiry levels for North American rail journeys, bolstered by the pent-up demand related to the pandemic.

"By offering live booking capability," says Dunne, "Rail Online has made it more cost-effective, efficient, and convenient for travelers to book Amtrak journeys."

"In addition, travelers booking through Rail Online have the freedom and flexibility to self-manage all itinerary changes and refunds," Dunne says.

Amtrak's network connects more than 500 destinations in 46 United States and three Canadian provinces. The company's fleet of more than 300 trains includes 20 Acela high-speed trainsets, which reach speeds of up to 240 km/h, making it the fastest passenger service in the Western Hemisphere.

Dunne says the addition of Amtrak's North American services brings Rail Online one step closer to fulfilling its aim of being "the one-stop shop for all rail bookings for customers across the globe."

"With this new Amtrak connection, Rail Online continues to lead the way in making rail travel easier," says Dale W. Wood, CEO of Dale Ventures. "I congratulate James and his team for their incredible work and rapid growth."

For bookings, visit www.rail.online.

About Dale Ventures

Dale Ventures is a personal investment holding group founded by serial investor Dale W. Wood. The company partners with management teams to provide the significant strategic and analytic resources needed to build and grow remarkable companies. Dale Ventures has adopted a consultative approach that harnesses the power of innovative teams to generate groundbreaking ideas, tactics, and strategies that drive growth and build long-term value.

For more information about Dale Wood and his projects, please visit www.Dale.com and Facebook.com/DaleVentures.

Media Contact

Dale Ventures FZE

[email protected]

Jumeirah Lake Towers

Cluster I; Platinum Tower

12th Floor; Suite #1207

Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Related Images











Image 1: Rail Online's leadership team





Rail Online's leadership team (L to R): CFO Lachlan McCallum, CTO Kew Muthalif, GM Kirsty Blows, and CEO James Dunne









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment