Degreed Amplifies Innovation with New Chief Product Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degreed , the workforce upskilling platform chosen by one in three Fortune 50 companies, today announced the appointment of. Chandrashekar joins Degreed at a crucial time for the company, following a period of significant growth of the Degreed Learning Experience Platform , including an internal opportunity marketplace and Degreed Intelligence, a new skills and analytics suite that gives insights into workforce skills supply and demand.

Chandrashekar brings more than 20 years of experience in technology product development and management, across enterprise learning, engagement, social and mobile learning, HCM software, big data and machine learning, and app marketplaces. Prior to joining Degreed, he worked as Chief Product Officer at Atheer, the pioneer of the AiR™ (Augmented interactive Reality) smart glasses platform, designed to enhance productivity for the deskless workforce. Chandrashekar also co-founded a learning technology company, Flype, which was acquired by Atheer. Before that he worked for eight years in product management at Saba where he led the overall learning, content and mobile product strategy for Saba Cloud.

Kat Kennedy, president and Chief Experience Officer at Degreed said, “It was clear from the outset that Nag is not only a seasoned product leader, but he is obsessed with making customers successful. He creates technologies with that goal in mind, and has a constant eye toward execution. He has a proven ability to create and manage roadmaps designed for innovation as well as long-term success, which aligns well with Degreed’s trajectory in 2022. I am excited to see where his expertise takes us.”

Nag Chandrashekar, CPO at Degreed said, “I am passionate about the learning space and have been actively engaged in learning platforms for the last 20 years because I truly believe this is the way to prepare companies and people for the future. I am looking forward to amplifying Degreed’s pioneering and leading position in enterprise LXP, career mobility and analytics. It's critical for organizations to find ways to continuously connect, engage and upskill their people — without the ability to meet face-to-face. This makes it vital that Degreed continues to deliver a modern and intelligent upskilling platform that can provide all types of learning, career progression experiences and comprehensive skill assessments.”

Degreed is the workforce upskilling platform chosen by one in three Fortune 50 companies. We connect all your learning and internal mobility opportunities to intelligence on the skills your business needs next. And we do it all in one simple, fluid, skill-building experience that’s powered by your people’s expertise and interests. So you can transform your workforce from within. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with clients spanning 14 countries on six continents. Learn more about Degreed: Website | YouTube | LinkedIn | Twitter

