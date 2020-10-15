Degreed launches Career Mobility product to help HR and talent leaders build responsive, on-demand workforces

The new product will help talent and HR leaders create more agile and responsive workforces by automatically matching people to projects, stretch assignments, mentorships, and roles, based on their skills, experience, and career goals.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degreed, the workforce upskilling platform, has launched Degreed Career Mobility to enable both HR leaders and people managers to adapt quickly to market changes and evolving needs by matching people with in-demand skills to projects, assignments, and roles. Where skill gaps are identified, Degreed Career Mobility also automatically identifies needed skills and presents relevant learning opportunities.



As first previewed to over 10,000 attendees at LENS Lite, Degreed’s virtual conference on September 30th, Degreed Career Mobility unlocks internal career growth for individuals, and empowers leaders to better identify and utilize the talent within their organizations.

Individuals are able to apply, practice, and develop their skills through opportunities tied to their experience or goals that are presented in their feeds and search results. This ensures they feel continuously challenged, engage all their skills, and have a learning and career plan for that’s future proof. Meanwhile, team managers and business leaders can now, with limited bias, find the talent they need, when they need it, using the most up-to-date data on workers’ skills, experiences, and ambitions. This improves agility, skill utilization, and visibility, as well as employee engagement, hiring costs, and alignment of talent strategies.

According to McKinsey & Company, organizations that can quickly mobilize talent to seize new opportunities have a better chance of outperforming competitors, and are six times more likely to report higher shareholder returns. Yet, only 39 percent of organizations are reported to currently achieve this. And more than half ( 53 percent ) of business leaders, according to Gartner research, say a lack of skills visibility is their top barrier in transforming their workforce.

“Increasingly, business leaders see that opportunity comes from within,” said Chris McCarthy, CEO of Degreed. “Hiring externally costs, on average, $4,425 per role compared to $2,603 when reskilling and hiring internally. So, there are clear cost as well as speed benefits to using technology to mobilize people into new assignments. This is before you even consider the benefits of retaining employees, responding to change, and ensuring people are continuously challenged and engaged by their work. Degreed Career Mobility simplifies the way organizations oversee skills, mobilize people as needs change, and upskill with a clear direction towards the future.”

To discover more about Degreed Career Mobility visit the website .

About Degreed

Degreed is the workforce upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies. We integrate and curate all the resources people use to learn and grow — including learning management systems and millions of courses, videos, articles, books, and podcasts. Then we use data science to analyze everyone's skills, and to automatically match people to new challenges based on their jobs, strengths, and goals. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Brisbane.

Learn more about Degreed: Website | YouTube | LinkedIn | Twitter

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Sarah Danzl

Head of Global Communications, Degreed

sarah@degreed.com

+1.303.817.7137