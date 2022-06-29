Dematic Virtual Tech Center Wins Global Award Recognitions

The immersive virtual platform and guided tour technology received awards in North America and Europe, including a Gold Stevie®, Bronze Stevie®, Platinum Hermes, and German Brand Award

ATLANTA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent automation specialist Dematic and its innovative virtual tech tours have recently received a number of awards for web achievement, strategic marketing, business, and design in both North America and Europe. These awards include:

Gold Stevie Winner in the 2022 American Business Awards ® , Web Achievement: Manufacturing Industry category

in the 2022 American Business Awards , Web Achievement: Manufacturing Industry category Bronze Stevie (Germany) Award, Best Event for Brand Experience

Award, Best Event for Brand Experience 2022 Platinum Hermes (U.S.) Creative Award, Strategic Marketing Campaigns: Interactive Brand Experience category

Creative Award, Strategic Marketing Campaigns: Interactive Brand Experience category German Brand Award for excellence in brand strategy and creation, Brand Communication: User Experience category

The Dematic Virtual Tech Tours use an immersive digital platform and host-guided technology which allows participants to explore its tech centers in the U.S. (Grand Rapids, Michigan) and Heusenstamm, Germany. The tours aid companies in learning more about Dematic technology and solutions without travel expenses and include embedded video conferencing. They feature 36 product and content videos and 46 360° panoramic photos to create a fully interactive online experience.

"Seeing Dematic's technology in action is a crucial part of the buying journey for a typical customer, many of whom visit our sites in-person. But bringing a whole team for in-person visits to our sites can be a challenge," said Erin Dillard, Dematic Vice President, Marketing Communications. "Virtual tours of our tech centers provide the same quality experience as an in-person visit — this has been a key business differentiator that has allowed us to showcase our technology to a wider range of potential customers at their convenience."

Added Dominic Fischer, Dematic Manager Global Events and Sponsorship, "The virtual tech tours mark the beginning of a new era in the customer experience where the audience - both internal and external - can easily access what they need, and what they were perhaps unaware of, in a gamified way. In the future, these tours will deliver insights into key market brands, provide multi-language assistance and include special features such as augmented reality and interactive showcase tools, making for an educational but also seriously fun experience!"

Currently, more than 200 trained tour guides (Dematic employees) have conducted over 110 tours in nine languages to more than 1,100 participants. For more information about Dematic, or to request a virtual or in-person tour for your company, visit https://www.dematic.com/en-us/news-and-events/events/tech-tours, check out the Dematic Connections blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Dematic

Dematic designs, builds, and supports intelligent automated solutions empowering and sustaining the future of commerce for its customers in manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. With research and development engineering centers, manufacturing facilities, and service centers located in more than 35 countries, the Dematic global network of over 11,000 employees has helped achieve approximately 8,000 worldwide customer installations for some of the world's leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions.

Media Contact:

Mandi Baronas

Senior Communications Manager, Americas

[email protected]

dematic.com

