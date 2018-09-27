Descartes Enables Successful Submission of First Import Declaration on the United Kingdom’s New Customs Declaration System

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that it facilitated the successful submission of the first import declaration via Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) new Customs Declaration Service (CDS) in the UK.



CDS is the new system for managing import and export customs declarations, replacing HMRC’s legacy Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight (CHIEF) system. Following the technical release of CDS in August 2018, Descartes worked closely with HMRC to prepare Descartes customers for making declarations using the new system. With the success of the first import declaration submissions beginning September 3rd, 2018, Descartes is now focused on helping companies transition to CDS.

“We’re honoured that our software was used to successfully submit the first CDS import declaration. This is a critical milestone in the development of CDS,” said Martin Meacock, Director of eCustoms Product Management at Descartes. “Differences between CDS and CHIEF are not only technical, but also concern the rules of completion and data required to comply with the EU Union Customs Code (UCC). We’ve worked closely with HMRC and our customers to meet current requirements and will be introducing new features to facilitate additional CDS import and export functionality in future releases.”

The combination of Descartes’ cloud-based customs compliance solutions and the world’s most extensive logistics messaging network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network™, helps organizations collect and process the data required by border crossing and revenue authorities. Descartes constantly monitors the regulatory changes these governments’ agencies enact, such as the UCC, to help customers process customs filings efficiently and without disrupting the flow of goods across borders.

