Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Competes for the Best Barbecue Title in Brazil

Texas-style BBQ restaurant earns second place at Brazilian barbecue cookoff featuring restaurants from around the world

Dallas, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What happens when Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ goes to Brazil and competes in the largest barbecue event in the world? It absolutely smokes the competition!

Yep, earning second place from pure ‘cue cuisine proves one thing… Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is taking over the world, one perfectly prepared Texas-style barbecue plate at a time.

Dickey’s Brazil Owners and key staff members banded together and competed against 28 other teams from around the world, all in the name of barbecue, at the Meatstock BBQ Wars from July 8th to July 10th. More than 30,000 people flocked to Lucky Wings Arena in Sorocaba, São Paulo to enjoy music and barbecue cookoffs at the three-day festival.

The contest featured five different barbecue protein staples including brisket, pork ribs, pork butt, chicken and lamb with each scored based on a taste test from various judges. Bruno Gallucci, Arthur Fumis, Luiz Henrique and Thiago Pattas joined captain, Luana Santos in eventually landing second place, just three points behind the winners. The moment was especially gratifying for Santos, who is also Dickey Brazil’s first-ever Pitmaster.

"It was an amazing experience to bring our pitmasters outside the store to represent Dickey's Barbecue Pit in the contest,” said Dickey’s Brazil Co-Owner Bruno Gallucii “We learned a lot about team spirit and how important it is to motivate our crew. We laughed a lot, had fun and the most important thing – we showed all Brazilians what Legit. Texas. Barbecue is all about!"

