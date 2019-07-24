Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Headed South of the Equator

DALLAS, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is bringing authentic, Texas-style barbecue south of the equator with their first South American expansion deal. The world’s largest barbecue franchise signed with business partners Bruno Gallucci & Cyro Pires, who are set to develop over 100 Dickey’s locations throughout Brazil.



“When my family opened our doors in 1941, our goal was to serve our community great barbecue and today it’s an honor to be entrusted with that same mission globally,” says Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Bruno and Cyro share a passion for their community and the art of great barbecue, and we look forward to our new partnership and bringing Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to Brazil.”

Bruno and Cyro share a diversified entrepreneurial background and bring over a decade of experience in both agriculture production and restaurant operations to their joint venture.

“Our new partners bring an unparalleled level of enthusiasm, business acumen and experience with Brazilian barbecue culture,” says Jim Perkins, Vice President of International Development for Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “We’re thankful to have such knowledgeable and collaborative partners as Dickey’s embarks on this new frontier.”

“Whether you’re with friends or family, it’s all about barbecue in Brazil, and for us it’s about giving our country the Dickey’s experience,” says Gallucci. “The Dickey’s vibe and atmosphere are what made us fall in love with this concept.”

Gallucci and Pires acquired full franchising rights for Brazil and are slated to open their first location in their hometown of San Paolo in early 2020.

