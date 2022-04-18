Digital Entertainment Asset Unveils Launch Date for 'Land NFT' Designed by Fujiwara Kamui

Works From Renowned Manga Artist to Grant Holders Access to Metaverse Community

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based blockchain and multimedia digital entertainment group, Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd (DEA), today announced the release date of its first PlayMining Verse. The "Land NFTs" to be released this time are land parcels of the "Fujiwara Kamui Verse" which has 10,000 plots in total. The first 100 plots will be sold at the sale on April 27, 2022.

The "Land NFT" is the first metaverse of DEA's PlayMining Verse and is part of C's metaverse called the "Fujiwara Kamui Verse". With the "Land NFT," users will gain access to citizenship in the metaverse. Holders of the "Land NFT" can also participate in various activities and decision-making functions related to the metaverse's development.

According to the DEA team, the PlayMining Metaverse will consist of several "Creator Nations," and the "Fujiwara Kamui Verse" is just the first of the many upcoming metaverses and NFTs from other leading artists.

Together with the announcement of the launch date, the DEA team has also released a Manga artwork by Fujiwara Kamui featuring the worldview of "Fujiwara Kamui Verse." This manga artwork hasn't been published before and is being revealed for the first time to mark the upcoming release of Land NFTs. The manga can be viewed here.

Interested users can participate in the sale from Wednesday, April 27, 2022 (12:00 UTC+8), with the initial blind auctions set at a minimum of 1,000 DEAPcoin. The upcoming sale is limited to 100 plots (some will be allocated for white list sales).

For more information on "Land NFT" in "Fujiwara Kamui Verse", please click here.

¦About Fujiwara Kamui VerseBased on the world setting designed by renowned Japanese manga artist Fujiwara Kamui, the "Fujiwara Kamui Verse" is a collaborative effort between Fujiwara Kamui and the fans who want to be part of this virtual world, helping grow and evolve the existing content. The "Fujiwara Kamui Verse" concept represents "Genesis of the Earth," a world where gods and goddesses coexist with humans.

The latest information on "Fujiwara Kamui Verse" can be found at the following link.

·Discord https://discord.gg/arMXtpbeXb·Twitter https://twitter.com/verse_kamui

¦About Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.DEA, a GameFi platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018, and is developing JobTribes, a Play to Earn game, and PlayMining NFT, an NFT marketplace. Using blockchain technology, the company aims to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo YamadaLocation: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01,Singapore 018936Establishment: August 2018Business description: GameFi platform business

Contact InformationDigital Entertainment Asset Pte LtdPublic Relation: Takasugi |[email protected] / Soeda|[email protected]

