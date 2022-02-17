DoiT and AMD Help Google Cloud Customers Reduce Cloud Costs, Benchmark Compute Performance and Automate Cloud Management

Industry collaboration brings together comprehensive cloud cost management and savings for instant compute gains

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoiT International (DoiT), a global multicloud software and managed service provider (MSP), and AMD today announced their collaboration on a program to help Google Cloud customers maximize performance, cost and security of their compute workloads. DoiT and AMD will provide expert technical consulting to help customers identify the right workloads for a benchmark comparison on AMD EPYC™ processors, so customers can achieve the best performance gains possible and optimize cloud spend and management.

Together, DoiT and AMD are providing Google Cloud customers with the industry's best available tools, technology and technical expertise to ensure compute workloads are finely tuned for performance, cost and longevity. Benefits to customers include workload performance benchmark analysis, expert technical consulting and access to DoiT's advanced technology suite of solutions, most notably its technology portfolio and FlexSave offering - all free of charge for DoiT customers.

DoiT and AMD are providing Google Cloud customers with workload benchmark analysis on AMD EPYC™ processors. These processors power N2D, C2D and Tau T2D VMs, which are perfect for general-purpose, HPC and scale-out workloads. Google Cloud VM's leverage the scalability and leading technology of AMD processors and are designed for today's critical workloads.

Nimret Sandhu, Director of Technical Cloud Operations at Zonar Systems, said: "Zonar appreciates DoiT's support and technology for the best possible ROI in cloud FinTech spend. DoiT has provided the technology and professional expertise for solving our complex cloud challenges."

Lynn Comp, corporate vice president, Cloud Business, AMD, said: "AMD EPYC processors deliver leading price-performance, scalability, and security for a variety of Google Cloud customers. We are excited to collaborate with DoiT to allow more customers to test and optimize on the latest Google Cloud technology based on AMD EPYC processors, improving performance and maximizing their cloud adoption costs."

Thousands of customers worldwide rely on DoiT because of its intelligent technology portfolio that simplifies and automates cloud use, alongside focused, expert consultancy and unlimited technical support — all at no extra cost to customers. DoiT's robust software allows customers to quickly realize cloud cost savings, solve challenging cloud issues like maintaining governance and compliance, and avoid cloud billing surprises. Its FlexSave solution completely automates the management of Google Cloud CUDs, so companies can maximize savings without compute commitments and eliminate their manual work managing the CUD process.

Yoav Toussia-Cohen, CEO of DoiT International said: "For more than a decade we've worked alongside digitally savvy customers of all sizes, all struggling with the fundamental challenge of improving performance without inflating cloud cost. This collaboration will combine what AMD and DoiT do best and deliver tangible, meaningful results for customers. We are proud to partner with AMD and optimistic that together we can better enable customers to reach their goals with the cloud."

About DoiT

DoiT International provides intelligent technology to simplify and automate public cloud use, alongside expert consultancy and unlimited technical support for digitally savvy companies. An award-winning strategic partner of Google Cloud and AWS, DoiT operates in more than 70 countries worldwide. For more information, visit doit-intl.com.

