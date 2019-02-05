DRGT USA Announces Appointment of Dr. Elizabeth Manning Duus, as Executive Director of Clinical Development

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Druggability Technologies USA today announced the expansion of the clinical team, with the addition of Dr. Elizabeth Manning Duus, who has been named Executive Director, Clinical Development.



Druggability Technologies USA has been engaged by Druggability Technologies Holdings (DRGT) to assist with the clinical development of all human trials. DRGT utilizes its proprietary Super-API technology to generate high-value pharmaceutical products that deliver clinically meaningful improvement in efficacy and safety. In 2019, the Company initiates 8 pivotal clinical programs in various indications such as oncology, pain management, proctology and erectile dysfunction.

Elizabeth Manning Duus, PhD, brings 13 years of clinical research experience in the biopharmaceutical industry to DRGT USA. Most recently, she served as Senior Director, Clinical Research & Strategy at Helsinn Therapeutics (U.S.), Inc. Over the past 8 years at Helsinn, Dr. Duus has led the clinical strategy for oncology-related compounds in development, contributed to global regulatory engagements, supported clinical operations and biostatistics, managed medical writing activities, and oversaw investigator-initiated and collaborative studies in the US. She has also held positions of increasing responsibility at Akros Pharma Inc and Avantix Laboratories. After receiving an undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Delaware, Dr. Duus earned her PhD in pharmacology and molecular sciences from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Duus’ addition to DRGT USA continues the expansion of the clinical team, which began with Dr. John Friend in November 2018 as Chief Medical Officer.” We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Duus to the DRGT USA team. She brings a wealth of clinical development experience which will be invaluable as we rapidly initiate multiple clinical trials spanning various therapeutic areas,” said Dr. Friend.

About DRGT

DRGT is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of high-value proprietary drugs that deliver measurable and meaningful improvements in clinical utility.

DRGT utilizes its proprietary Super-API drug development platform to carefully select and screen drugs and develop their Super-API compositions. The Company’s Super-API portfolio contains 30 compounds in various indications. Super-API drugs are protected by global composition of matter IP.

DRGT is incorporated in Ireland with R&D facilities in Budapest, Hungary. The corporation was founded by Dr. Ferenc Darvas, Chairman of the oldest Hungarian upstream-technology network.

Contact:

Gábor Heltovics, CEO

E-mail: info@drgtco.com

Phone: +36-1-5779-300

http://www.drgtco.com