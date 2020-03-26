Dynavax and CEPI Announce Collaboration to Support Global Effort to Develop a Vaccine for Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Dynavax to provide CpG 1018, the adjuvant contained in U.S. FDA-approved HEPLISAV-B vaccine, to support the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) today announced a collaboration supporting the global effort to develop a vaccine to prevent the coronavirus (COVID-19). Dynavax will make the Company’s proprietary toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist adjuvant, CpG 1018TM, available for the development of effective vaccines against COVID-19.



CpG 1018 is the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], an adult hepatitis B vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dynavax developed CpG 1018 to provide an increased vaccine immune response, which has been demonstrated in HEPLISAV-B. CpG 1018 provides a well-developed technology and a significant safety database, potentially accelerating the development and large-scale manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Dynavax’s mission is to develop and commercialize innovative vaccines to prevent disease and support patients,” commented Ryan Spencer , Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax. “We are proud to support CEPI’s efforts to address this global public health emergency with our advanced adjuvant technology.”

As previously announced , the CEPI initiative to develop a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 led to the collaboration between Dynavax and the University of Queensland , Australia. CEPI and Dynavax will work together to identify and coordinate engagements with entities around the world working on COVID-19 vaccines. The focus of this collaboration is to identify programs that could benefit from combination with CPG 1018 to provide a more rapid or robust immune response.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company launched its first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], in February 2018, following U.S. FDA approval for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)

CEPI is an innovative partnership between public, private, philanthropic, and civil organisations, launched at Davos in 2017, to develop vaccines to stop future epidemics. CEPI has reached over US$750 million of its $1 billion funding target. CEPI’s priority diseases include Ebola virus, Lassa virus, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus, Nipah virus, Rift Valley Fever and Chikungunya virus. CEPI also invests in platform technologies that can be used for rapid vaccine and immunoprophylactic development against unknown pathogens (ie, Disease X). To date, CEPI has committed to investing over $475 million in vaccine and platform development. Learn more at cepi.net . Follow CEPI at @CEPIvaccines .

CEPI’s work on COVID-19

The rapid global spread and unique epidemiological characteristics of the novel coronavirus are deeply concerning. CEPI has moved with great urgency and in coordination with WHO, who is leading the development of a coordinated international response. So far, CEPI has initiated 8 partnerships to improve understanding and to develop vaccines against the novel coronavirus. The programmes will leverage rapid response platforms already supported by CEPI as well as new partnerships. The aim is to advance COVID-19 vaccine candidates into clinical testing as quickly as possible. Follow CEPI’s COVID-19 page for the latest updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and to do so on an accelerated basis. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in vaccine research and development, including the timing of completing development, the results of clinical trials, and whether and when the vaccine will be approved for use, as well as other risks detailed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available. Information on Dynavax's website at www.dynavax.com is not incorporated by reference in our current periodic reports with the SEC.

