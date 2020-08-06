EB5 Capital Celebrates the Opening of LA-Agoura Hills Marriott Hotels in Agoura Hills, California

WASHINGTON, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital joins Huntington Hotel Group (HHG) in celebrating the grand opening of the LA-Agoura Hills Marriott Hotels in Agoura Hills, CA. The property is a 225-room, dual-branded Marriott hotel complex, approximately 30 miles from the City of Los Angeles. The development features a 129-room Courtyard by Marriott and a 96-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott, with separate indoor lounges for each hotel brand, a courtyard bistro, and approximately 7,000 square feet of meeting space.



“Many of our investors are fond of the Golden State and we are delighted about the opening of another Marriott hotel project with HHG in California,” said Brian Ostar, EB5 Capital’s President. “We have experienced continuous success in our five partnerships with HHG and the opening of LA-Agoura Hills Marriott Hotels is a rewarding milestone for us and our investors.”

EB5 Capital funded $20.5 million in the project as a preferred equity investment, creating over 550 EB-5 qualifying jobs for its 41 investors. The hotel includes an outdoor swimming pool with patio, fire pits, and barbeque areas. The project is located off the 101 Freeway just minutes from Calabasas and Conejo Valley corporate offices, and the beaches and vineyards of Malibu. It is the ideal hub for business trips or family vacations.

“We are excited to see this project become a driving force in drawing visitors to Agoura Hills as the state reopens,” said Jon Mullen, Senior Vice President of Investments. “We are looking forward to welcoming our investors for site tours whenever they are in the area.”

About EB5 Capital



EB5 Capital is a leader in the EB-5 immigrant investor industry, raising over $750 million in foreign capital from investors in more than 65 countries for investment in job-creating real estate projects across the United States. EB5 Capital owns and operates five USCIS-authorized Regional Centers that serve 14 states and the District of Columbia. With a portfolio of 28 projects, EB5 Capital maintains a 100% project approval rate from the USCIS. For more information, visit http://www.eb5capital.com.

