Enterprises in Brazil Embrace Public Cloud During COVID-19

ISG Provider Lens™ report finds companies seeking the flexibility and scalability the public cloud provides as many activities remain virtual

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises in Brazil are looking to public cloud providers to help them meet growing demand for online services and to allow employees to continue working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions and Services Report for Brazil finds public cloud providers keeping up with the growing demand, with workload transformations and shifts to the cloud handled by consultants working from home. New public cloud deals in Brazil are being negotiated through virtual meetings, the report says.

“The public cloud is an ideal ecosystem for the continuing virtual work and shopping scenarios happening in Brazil,” said Pedro Luís Bicudo Maschio, an ISG distinguished analyst and author of the report. “The public cloud provides the agility and scalability enterprises need to provide good customer and employee experiences.”

The report also finds a growing interest among Brazilian enterprises for serverless computing and container management services. In addition, they are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence and cognitive computing, and are demanding more application transformation services from providers.

Enterprises in Brazil also have a clear preference for a multi-cloud environment, the report says. Clients prefer best-of-breed solutions, and they are increasingly interested in providers that can help them check for vulnerabilities and comply with regulations such as the Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (LGPD), or the General Law on Protection of Personal Data. Still, most enterprises favor having one preferred provider for the bulk of their computing workloads, using other clouds for specific applications, software-as-a-service (SaaS) or for cost savings.

The report also finds a growing number of Brazilian companies switching managed public cloud service providers during the past year, as enterprises look to get the best services at a competitive price. One of the key differentiators is cost management, which has become a larger priority during the pandemic. Incumbent providers that have focused on helping clients optimize cloud resources and reduce monthly costs have experienced higher client retention.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions and Services Report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 44 providers across six quadrants: Consulting and Transformational Services for Large Accounts; Consulting and Transformational Services for the Midmarket; Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts; Managed Public Cloud Services for the Midmarket; Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services, and SAP HANA Infrastructure Services.

The report names Claranet and Dedalus as leaders in four quadrants and Compasso UOL as a leader in three. Accenture, Amazon (AWS), BRLink, Google (GCP), IBM, Microsoft, Nextios, Sky.One TIVIT and V8 Consulting are named leaders in two quadrants, with Capgemini, essence IT, SantoDigital and Unisys named leaders in one.

Customized versions of the report are available from AWS, Compasso UOL, Dedalus and V8 Consulting, along with Ativy, which has been named a Product Challenger and Contender in one quadrant each.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions and Services Report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

