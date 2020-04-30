Enterprises in Brazil Embrace the Salesforce Cloud Model

ISG Provider Lens™ report sees a rapidly growing market in Brazil for both Salesforce products and service providers focused on implementation and consolidation

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses in Brazil are increasingly turning to Salesforce products to save money while they look for service providers to help consolidate their disparate installations, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Report for Brazil finds enterprises in Brazil increasingly interested in cloud-based solutions from Salesforce, with the country becoming a fast-growing market for Salesforce products, especially among mid-market customers who are increasingly investing in cloud applications.

“Before Salesforce entered the Brazilian market in 2013, many companies were struggling with running their IT operations on premises and investing heavily in hardware and software,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Enterprises focused on improved efficiency and speed are migrating their workloads to the cloud to cut costs.”

Salesforce’s growing customer base in Brazil—consisting mainly of global companies but with a growing number of regional businesses—seeks consolidation of several installations that have been deployed over the years across their organizations, the report says. The use of experienced implementation partners is a critical factor for a successful Salesforce deployment, the report adds.

The ability to work with multiple Salesforce products is important for provider success in Brazil, the report adds. Some providers focus on system integration, but also offer capabilities in other technologies in addition to their Salesforce-related competencies. These providers often have global coverage and serve clients with global operations.

Other providers serving the Brazil market focus mainly on Salesforce’s core functionalities, and in most cases, offer an agile approach to implementation. Typically, Salesforce-only providers have limited size but are highly specialized in their knowledge areas, the report notes. These providers are best suited for projects of limited size, with low integration needs and with most of the workload in Brazil.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 26 providers across four quadrants: Implementation and Integration Services, Implementation Services for Core Clouds, Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud and Managed Application Services.

The report names Accenture, Cognizant and Deloitte as leaders in all four quadrants, and Infosys and PwC as leaders in three. Appirio and TCS are named leaders in two quadrants and Capgemini as a leader in one.

A customized version of the report is available from Cognizant .

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Report for Brazil is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.