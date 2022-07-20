Environment + Energy Leader Awards Cority Top Product of the Year

Honor is fourth consecutive E+E win for software provider's digital solutions

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global enterprise EHS (Environment, Health, and Safety) software provider, Cority, was recognized with a Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader for the fourth consecutive year. This year, Cority won with its Sustainability Performance Solution. Cority has won previously for its Waste Management Solution, Emission Inventory Site Diagram, Environmental Management System, and waste management implementation with Cority customer, Central Arizona Project (CAP).

For the past decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have recognized excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits.

Cority's Sustainability Performance Solution helps organizations holistically manage and measure initiatives, aggregate data across the enterprise, track progress toward goals, improve sustainability outcomes, and create transparent, accurate reports for internal and external stakeholders.

"Cority products that have earned prestigious E+E wins represent the diverse offering of our speed-to-value digital platforms that enable clients to improve sustainability agendas and reduce their footprint," said Krystal Truax, Cority's director of product management for environmental and sustainability solutions. "By measuring, evaluating, and managing sustainability performance in a verifiable way, Cority's technology ensures that its users meet evolving EHS performance expectations from financial markets, regulators, employees, and society at large."

Cority's Sustainability Performance Solution also provides insights to identify and inform better business decisions. For example, a global manufacturer of warehouse equipment uses Cority to track sustainability metrics across its entire value chain. In doing so, the company created synergies across internal reports, thus, allowing decision makers to gain insight across its entire corporate footprint, enable accurate greenhouse management reporting, and inform energy usage and greenhouse emissions (GHG) goals.

Another Cority customer, a large oil and gas company, uses the software to track waste pickup schedules, volumes, and streams. By doing so, it can more accurately determine how often waste pickups need to be performed, enabling the company to reduce transporter emissions. The data also helps the company identify ways to reuse and recycle waste, resulting in less waste and reduced waste emissions.

In choosing award winners, judges evaluated products, in part, based on their ease of use, efficiency, and reliability. They also sought products that provided clear, substantial benefits and that have viable attributes that set them apart from others. The Cority Sustainability Performance Solution is innovative in that it is uniquely positioned to grow with a customer as an organization's sustainability program matures.

"As part of CorityOne, the company's integrated EHS SaaS-based platform, our Sustainability Performance Solution enables companies to evolve and scale with the technology - from built-in best practices and standards that help companies get started, to advanced capabilities necessary to manage complex operational data and programs," Truax said.

Cority's consecutive Top Product wins indicate that the E+E program's expert judges consider Cority's solutions as top models of the exemplary work being done today in the fields of energy and environmental management.

Of Cority's Sustainability Performance Solution win this year, judges wrote, "This software platform provides a way to consolidate data from various sources, which will help any user analyze at-a-glance trends and results over time."

About Cority

Cority gives every employee from the field to the board room the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority's people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1300 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit http://www.cority.com/.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For the past decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability, and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

