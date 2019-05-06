Epiq Announces Plan to Bolster Solutions and Leadership

Michelle Deichmeister Joins Epiq to Lead Global Business Transformation Solutions

NEW YORK, May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, the global leader in the legal services industry, announced today that Michelle Deichmeister has joined as president and general manager to lead its global business transformation solutions business. Deichmeister, a seasoned executive who excels at driving enterprise growth and profitability, brings to Epiq more than 30 years of senior leadership and management experience.



Deichmeister has significant experience leveraging global operational scale through process discipline and a track record of delivering exceptionally high levels of client satisfaction. She will be responsible expanding the range of solutions from business process solutions to new, technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) and transformation solutions focused on law firms and expanding into corporate legal departments in the finance and banking, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and technology verticals.

“Epiq currently provides on-site management and technology solutions to over 425 law firms across the U.S.,” said David Dobson, chief executive officer of Epiq. “Expanding this successful solution to corporations and additional verticals allows our corporate clients to create tremendous value for the organizations they serve by transforming for the future, beyond technology. With Michelle’s background and proven experience executing similar strategies on a global scale, we look forward to expanding our offering into new countries and across new verticals.”

“Epiq’s leadership position is a testament to the talented individuals in the business today,” said Deichmeister. “Our clients speak to their dedication, passion and world-class client experience and I look forward to building upon the already strong foundation that is in place today. I am excited about the breadth of solutions that Epiq already provides and I am pleased that David has asked me to lead this new effort at Epiq. Business transformation solutions can drive enterprise value for our clients through efficiencies created with better processes, people and technology.”

Deichmeister most recently held the role of executive vice president of Exela Technologies, where she was responsible for the development and execution of strategy and operations for the company. Deichmeister also held executive leadership roles at Novitex Enterprise Solutions and Affiliated Computer Services, Inc. (ACS), formerly a Xerox company. Deichmeister attended the executive leadership program at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and is Six Sigma Black Belt certified.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com .

Jill Brown

Epiq

+1 713 933 2905

jbrown@epiqglobal.com

