Ethan Allen in Mexico Recognized as Environmentally and Socially Responsible for Third Consecutive Year

DANBURY, Conn., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen’s upholstery workshop in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, has been named “Empresa Socialmente Responsible” (Environmentally and Socially Responsible) by the Mexican Center for Corporate Philanthropy and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility. These organizations recognize corporate policies that promote a positive social impact in Mexico and Latin America. The Silao team has earned this recognition for three consecutive years.



Ethan Allen’s upholstery operations in Silao has also been recognized with multiple Great Place to Work® Mexico awards. Many associates in Silao live in nearby villages and to make it possible for them to come to work, Ethan Allen provides transportation and offers daily low-cost meals. Associates can also access an on-site medical clinic staffed by a doctor and a team of experienced nurses, a pharmacy to dispense over-the-counter medications, and access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite the absence of a vaccine mandate, all Silao associates have voluntarily received vaccination for COVID-19.

“I always highlight our commitment to North American manufacturing—not just American, but North American—because I believe in the skills and work ethic of the associates in our Mexico plants,” Farooq Kathwari, Chairman, President and CEO stated. “Silao’s achievements exemplify Ethan Allen’s commitment to policies that ensure environmental responsibility as well as dignity and justice for every associate.”

