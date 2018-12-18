Euronet USA’s Advanced Technology Solution Selected by Banco de Moçambique for Their National Payment Network

LEAWOOD, Kan., Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, December 10, 2018, Euronet USA, Inc. signed an agreement with Banco de Moçambique to provide a modernized national payment network solution to Mozambique. Under the agreement, Euronet will provide state-of-the-art software for the financial system in Mozambique. Euronet’s superior technology combined with over 40 years of experience in the payments landscape makes them well suited to deliver a robust solution to meet the country’s existing and future requirements. This arrangement recognizes Euronet’s leadership position in the region as this solution will be used to drive all payment processing in the country.

“We are extremely honored to grow our strong relationship with the country of Mozambique, by providing advanced and scalable products and services that we deploy successfully around the world,” said Cindy Ashcraft, Vice President of Euronet Worldwide and Managing Director of Euronet Software Solutions, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Ashcraft continued, “Since its inception, Euronet has played a key role in bringing proven technology and financial access to existing and emerging economies.”

The solution will be delivered through Sociedade Interbancária de Moçambique (SIMO), a joint-stock company with the mission of providing interbank electronic banking services. Euronet’s solution will support transaction processing services, connections to major card associations, ATM and POS device driving, card issuing, and an extensive collection of services including mobile recharge, bill payments, and digital wallets using either historical methods or new and emerging alternative payment technologies. Euronet’s technical solutions are currently used to process financial transactions in more than 50 countries, where Euronet has provided solutions that are reliable, flexible, and scalable.

“The new solution offered by Euronet meets the current market needs, offers the services currently provided by SIMO network and other new features. It is our belief that today starts a new journey towards the unification of all e-payment platforms in Mozambique, a goal that can only be reached with the deep involvement of all credit institutions and financial companies, SIMO and our partner, Euronet,” said Luisa Navele, Director of Legal Affairs Office of Banco de Moçambique.

