Euronet Worldwide, Inc Announces FreedomPay as a Strategic Partner to Bring Next Level Digital Services to Card Paying Clients

FreedomPay and Euronet Worldwide, Inc will evolve payment technology performance and ease-of-use for merchants and their customers.

LONDON, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Merchant Services, part of the EFT business segment of leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider Euronet Worldwide, Inc., has announced a strategic partnership with FreedomPay, the Next Level Commerce™ platform of choice for thousands of merchants globally.



As a leader in connected commerce, FreedomPay is rapidly expanding globally across critical verticals such as Retail, eCommerce, Hospitality and Food & Beverage. With its partnership with Euronet Merchant Services, FreedomPay’s customers globally will enjoy integrated, complete solutions to enable more dynamic payment options.

Both companies plan to use advanced technology and a fully integrated cultural approach to payment services for merchants to bring businesses and consumers together.

“Customers are pushing the boundaries of technology. As a result, demand for more innovative, easier and faster ways to pay for goods and services is a daily challenge,” said Tony Hammond, SVP of Global Product Delivery at FreedomPay. “With our strategic partnership with Euronet Merchant Services, we will increase our presence in key markets to deliver secure payment processing capabilities and insights to more customers across the globe. Both companies’ clients increasingly demand a secure solution that seamlessly integrates diverse payment methodologies and currencies on a single, unified platform. This partnership will deliver that solution.”

The partnering of FreedomPay with Euronet Merchant Services will bring together class-leading payment innovation for mutual international clients. Both organisations share an ethos of solving complex payment scenarios, thus improving consumer journeys.

As part of an internationally led global approach, the pairing will seek to deliver clean, safe, and secure digital payments for the future, allowing further card support and extending customer services while providing value for money for merchants.

Statement from David Gebhardt – Managing Director, Euronet Merchant Service, Europe.

“The strategic partnership between Euronet Merchant Services and FreedomPay heralds the global expansion and broadening of services available to card paying clients,” comments David Gebhardt, Managing Director of Euronet Merchant Services. “Our multi-faceted services, with FreedomPay’s platform capability, will see the addition of Tax-Free claim-back functionality, Dynamic Currency Conversion, and a diversification of accepted cards including local and more exotic card schemes to the portfolio, ensuring we meet the payment needs and requirements of an international audience.”

For more information about Euronet Merchant Services, please visit www.euronetmerchantservices.com.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare, and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale.

www.freedompay.com

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide is an industry leader in processing secure electronic financial transactions. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of digital media and prepaid mobile phone time.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 49,521 ATMs, approximately 491,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 62 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 760,000 POS terminals at approximately 335,000 retailer locations in 63 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 495,000 locations serving 164 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 175 countries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com

Hill+Knowlton Strategies for FreedomPay

Jennifer Tayebi

[email protected]