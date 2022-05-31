EV Technology Group Company MOKE France, Generates Direct-to-Consumer Electric MOKE Orders Worth Over Half a Million Euros After Opening Pilot Sales

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “EV Technology Group”) (NEO: EVTG, DE: B96A) announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary MOKE France SAS (“MOKE France”) has generated Electric MOKE orders worth over €500,000 in total value following the opening of an initial pilot of its direct-to-consumer sales offering for the Electric MOKE.



The MOKE brand was founded in the 1960s by Sir Alec Issigonis, and quickly became the must-have accessory in some of the world’s most favoured coastal hotspots, thanks to its iconic design. MOKE France SAS has French distribution rights to the Electric MOKE, which is manufactured in Great Britain, and has made the Electric MOKE available for consumers to purchase online since the end of April 2022.

Purchasers of the Electric MOKE are required to deposit €990 to secure their order, with the remainder to be paid on delivery of their Electric MOKE. MOKE France anticipates fulfilments of pilot orders within the year.

In addition to already generating orders worth over €500,000 in total value, MOKE France has generated a significant pipeline of potential clients, setting the company up for a successful sales period over the upcoming summer season. The Electric MOKE promises to be available in five different colours, and has a range of 144km, perfect for the scenic twists and turns of the South of France or shuttling from beach-house to water-front.

These orders are in addition to MOKE France’s pilot subscription service which offers monthly subscription-based access to the Electric MOKE for both consumers and business clients. The first business clients to sign include luxury real estate players Bo-House and Tardieu Immobilier.





The Electric MOKE, as sold by MOKE France SAS

“Consumers have been incredibly receptive towards our direct-to-consumer pilot. The intensity of demand we are observing paves the way for a successful first summer of trading these symbolic electric vehicles,” said Wouter Witvoet, CEO and Chairman of EV Technology Group. “The reception to the Electric MOKE indicates not only a strong future sales potential for this vehicle, but validation of our broader strategy of finding iconic brands and helping them enter the electric era.”

“The moment you see someone driving a MOKE Electric, you can’t help but think how cool it looks – and I can confidently say it really is the best beach shuttle, so I am not surprised at the amount of orders and interest we have received with minimal marketing activity since the pilot launched,” said Willy Gruyelle, CEO of MOKE France.

Customers who are interested to learn more can visit the MOKE France’s website: https://moke.fr/

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the vision to electrify iconic brands – and the mission to redefine the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience — acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

MOKE

MOKE and the MOKE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MOKE International Limited (“MOKE International”) in the European Union and other territories. MOKE International, a company registered in England, is the only manufacturer of genuine MOKE vehicles worldwide. The mark was acquired from Casti S.p.A. and derives from the original 1964 British Motor Corporation registration. MOKE France is the official French licensee. For more information visit: https://mokeinternational.com

