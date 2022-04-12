EV Technology Group Enters Canadian Market Through NEO Exchange Public Listing

— Global end-to-end electric vehicle company helping companies like MOKE International transition into revolutionary electric era makes foray into Canada —

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd., (NEO: EVTG) (the “Company”), a global end-to-end electric vehicle company focused on electrifying iconic driving experiences, today announced that it has received final approval to list its common shares on Canada’s Neo Exchange. Trading is expected to commence at market open on April 12, 2022 under the symbol “EVTG.” The Company also announces the successful closing of its previously announced reverse takeover of EV Technology Group Inc. (“EVT”) by Blue Sky Energy Inc. (“BSI”) (the “Reverse Takeover”).

EV Technology Group is focused on electrifying iconic driving experiences, helping companies like MOKE International Limited (“MIL”) transition into the booming electric era. As the largest shareholder of MIL, EVTG is working with MIL to launch the MOKE Electric in summer 2022 and roll out vehicles across Europe and internationally. The release of this ground-breaking electric vehicle aligns with the Company’s mission of bringing joy back to motoring by creating sleek, new experiences for drivers, and the Company’s core values around supporting greener transportation and a carbon-neutral world.

“EV Technology Group recognizes the unprecedented support Canada is injecting into the uptake of EVs, and given the country’s strong existing automotive industry, Canada is a natural fit for EV Technology Group’s mission to further accelerate our growth and expand our reach into new jurisdictions and to new customers. This is why we have chosen to list our company on the NEO Exchange,” said EVT Group CEO, Wouter Witvoet. “We believe the NEO Exchange to be an innovative leader supporting the technology revolution, focused on tech start-ups and scale-ups that recognize the potential of industries like ours.”

The Company is led by a diversified team of entrepreneurs, engineers and motor enthusiasts who are creating full market value by creating the total customer experience – owning emblematic car brands and controlling their manufacturing and distribution. EV Technology Group’s strategic focus is on developing and commercializing electric vehicle technologies that have significant growth potential in unique, niche, and underserved markets.

Mr. Witvoet adds, “So much of the focus right now in the EV industry is centered around creating EV brands from scratch. At EV Technology Group, we see value in building a company focused on acquiring existing brands and making them electric, turning them into key EV players. If the world wants to achieve carbon neutrality, we can’t forget that the reason people buy EVs isn’t simply to go from point A to point B, it’s also about enjoying the experience of owning and driving a car. Investing in the luxury electric vehicle market is critical for us to achieve carbon goals in the years to come.”

*For more information on the Reverse Takeover, see the formal press release here: https://evtgroup.com/ev-technology-group-announces-closing-of-reverse-takeover-transaction-and-approval-of-listing-on-the-neo-exchange/

About EV Technology GroupEVT Group was founded in 2021 with the mission of accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and the vision to champion the joy of motoring in an electric world. As passionate investors and operators of EV technology companies, EVT Group believes in three things: electric vehicles are the future; EVs will transform the way people live, work, and have fun, and there is an opportunity to accelerate the adoption of this technology — beginning with a focus on technologies that have growth potential through targeting unique, niche, and underserved markets — by electrifying iconic driving experiences. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

About Neo Exchange Inc.The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

