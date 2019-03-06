Eventbrite Launches Localized Platform in Mexico to Empower Event Creators and Fuel Local Experience Economy

Eventbrite has experienced strong organic growth in Mexico, powering nearly 60,000 events and processing more than 5.7 million tickets since the platform's inception.





MEXICO CITY, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), a global ticketing and event technology platform that powers millions of events, has announced the launch of a localized platform in Mexico.

The localized platform at eventbrite.com.mx will empower local event creators with innovative solutions to help them create experiences and sell even more tickets – including curated local content, seamless native checkout, enhanced functionality like reserved seating and payment processing in Mexican Pesos (MXN).

In addition to securing tickets online, the localized platform will also offer Mexican event-goers the ability to purchase tickets at OXXO, the largest chain of convenience stores in Mexico. When OXXO is selected as the payment method during online checkout, a unique barcode will be generated that can then be used to pay in cash, the preferred payment method in Mexico, at one of the 17,000+ OXXO stores throughout the country. The launch of the localized platform marks the first time Eventbrite has offered this new functionality and reinforces the company’s commitment to deliver solutions that best serve the local market.

To date, Eventbrite has experienced strong growth in Mexico, powering nearly 60,000 events in the country since the platform’s inception. The success of the platform in-market points to:

A rich and growing events industry: More than 5.7 million tickets have been transacted on Eventbrite in Mexico since the platform’s inception.

With more than 13,000 Mexican event creators already using the Eventbrite platform, it appears that locals love hosting live experiences.

already using the Eventbrite platform, it appears that locals love hosting live experiences. A country of diverse tastes: Eventbrite has seen strong organic growth in business and professional events in addition to community and culture events. Given the important role tourism plays in the local economy, there has been an increase in walking tours for experiencing local food and drink, like Experiencia de Mezcales and Helado Dulce del Tranvía in addition to travel agencies like Recorridos Mágicos leveraging the Eventbrite platform to offer a variety of tours and other local activities.

"Mexico is a country where bringing people together is deeply woven into the cultural fabric,” said Deb Sharkey, Chief Commercial Officer at Eventbrite. “We see a diverse range of events from networking gatherings to performing arts to helping tourists gain easy access to an authentic local experience. We’re pleased to enable a localized offering that will help Mexican event creators be even more successful and offer consumers more options to access great live experiences.”

